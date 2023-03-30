 Letter to the editor: Lobo basketball alum has had it with transfer portal - Albuquerque Journal

Letter to the editor: Lobo basketball alum has had it with transfer portal

By ABQJournal News Staff

Editor’s note: George Scott played men’s basketball at New Mexico in 1982-83 and 1984-85 and is an Albuquerque resident.

The Transfer Portal. I hate it. I woke up this morning to find out that now Birima Seck has also entered the portal. He joins Javonte, Kuac, KJ and fan favorite Allick. Who’s next to jump ship? This is getting ridiculous. The Pit returned to being a magical place this season and now our guys want out?

What gives? I’ll tell you what gives: There is no more loyalty, commitment and dedication in college sports due to the portal. I know we’re in a different era, but back in the day, an athlete had 5 years to play 4 years, and if athletes wanted to transfer, they had to sit out a year to become eligible at the next school. That provided roster stability and name recognition for the fans. You generally knew what team you had returning the following season.

To its credit, the NCAA, due to Covid, relaxed the rule that required an athlete to sit out a year if they transferred to another school. Well, it’s time to put that rule back in place, now that Covid is mostly behind us. The portal is not working. Players again need to sit out a year to become eligible at their next stop. That will make them think long and hard about transferring out: Are you really that miserable at your current school or are you gonna suck it up and figure it out, like you will have to do in your post sports, life? The revolving door of players coming and going has to stop. There is no continuity from one season to the next. There is zero loyalty now. Today’s transfer portal athletes, coupled with NIL, have basically made them mercenaries. Hired guns.

I also feel really bad for Danny Gonzales and our football program. He is fighting and scraping like hell to get our football program back on track and we’re all pulling for him to do so. Once some of his players achieve a measure of individual success, what happens? They enter the portal and Danny has to start all over again. This is simply not sustainable. It’s so frustrating because after this year’s 22-win basketball season, you would think we laid a good foundation for future success in our ongoing quest to catch up to San Diego State in football and basketball. Wrong! With so many of our basketball players departing, Pitino also has to start over to rebuild our now bare cupboard. It’s exhausting as a fan and as a former player.

By the way, I am fully aware of the irony that the portal brought us House, Mash and Mo-Jo, but for whatever reason, the portal seems to hurt us more than it helps us. Congrats to San Diego State for their deep run in the NCAA tourney. We need the money you guys are making the MWC to hopefully recruit the next Mo-Jo tandem via the … transfer portal. Ugh!

— George Scott

Home » From the newspaper » Letter to the editor: Lobo basketball alum has had it with transfer portal

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Happy times on the coast as San Diego State ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of San Diego State ... The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger. Many Aztecs fans ...
2
Letter to the editor: Lobo basketball alum has had ...
College
Editor's note: George Scott played men's ... Editor's note: George Scott played men's basketball at New Mexico in 1982-83 and 1984-85 and is an Albuquerque resident. The Transfer Portal. I hate ...
3
UNM spring sports: Softball routs New Mexico State, track ...
Baseball
New Mexico scored five fifth-inning runs ... New Mexico scored five fifth-inning runs and romped to an 8-2 softball win over New Mexico State on Tuesday at Lobo Softball Field. Right ...
4
Lobo baseball earns wild win over nationally ranked Texas ...
Baseball
Who says lightning doesn't strike in ... Who says lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice? Jake Holland blasted a walk-off solo home run off light pole beyond the left-field ...
5
Lobo hoops notebook: Seck to transfer, House returns, Udeze ...
ABQnews Seeker
News and notes around Lobo basketball, ... News and notes around Lobo basketball, including another transferring scholarship player and updates on Morris Udeze and Jaelen House.
6
A basketball decision: Josiah Allick opens up on opting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who ... Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who many assumed would be back for the Lobos, entered the transfer portal. In his own words, he tells ...
7
At 41, Holly Holm continues to evolve as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 ... Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 has signed a six-fight contract extension with the UFC, soundly defeated Yana Santos — a mere kid of ...
8
'They made a statement by hiring a guy like ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I think they made a statement ... "I think they made a statement when they hired a guy like me," said Jason Hooten, who came from Sam Houston State and was ...
9
Talking Grammer, Ep. 61: Transferring Lobo forward Josiah Allick
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick explains his decision to ... Josiah Allick explains his decision to transfer away from the Lobo basketball team and his thoughts about his one season at UNM.