 Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year - Albuquerque Journal

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

By Doug Feinberg / Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has put together one of the greatest individual seasons in NCAA history with eye-popping offensive numbers.

Iowa’s junior guard, though, saved her best performance for the game’s biggest stage, recording the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to get Iowa to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

Clark was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Player of the Year. She received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Voting was done before March Madness began.

“It’s a huge honor,” Clark said. “I picked a place that I perfectly fit into and that’s allowed me to show my skill set. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean something. It’s not the reason you play basketball, it’s just something that comes along with getting to do what you love.”

The Iowa coaching staff surprised Clark by sharing that she won the award while they were visiting the Iowa Children’s Hospital — a place near and dear to her. It also has huge ties to the Hawkeyes athletic department.

They put together a video of some of the children in the hospital congratulating Clark on an outstanding season, and in the middle of it, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder popped on the screen to tell her she won.

“I’m there for inspiring the next generation and being there for the people that you know are going through a hard time,” said Clark, who grew up in Iowa. “Being able to give joy to people that watch you play and watch your team play is amazing.”

She averaged 27.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds during the season to help Iowa go 26-6. Clark has 984 points, the sixth-most in a season by any player in Division I women’s history. She also has over 300 assists.

“She is spectacular. I don’t know how else to describe what she does on the basketball court,” Bluder said.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is undefeated South Carolina in the national semifinals. The Gamecocks are led by Aliyah Boston, last season’s winner of the award. She garnered the other eight votes this season.

“There’s so many great players, more than just me and (Aliyah),” Clark told the AP. “You can go on and on and list the tremendous players. I think that’s really good for our game when there’s a lot of great players. That’s what is going to help this game grow more than anything else.”

Whether it’s hitting deep 3s from the Hawkeye logo at home games, hitting off-balance game-winning shots or throwing pinpoint passes to teammates for easy baskets, Clark has excelled on the court this year to get Iowa to a place it hasn’t been in a long time.

“It’s funny, because the better the opponent, almost the better she plays,” Bluder said. “It’s like she locks in on those, when we’re playing against Top 25 teams. That’s when her statistics even go up even more, against great opponents.”

Clark is the second Iowa player to win the AP award in the past few seasons, joining Megan Gustafson who won it in 2019.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Home » Sports » Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Could Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park be the new home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city ... Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city discussions about potentially putting a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park
2
Police shoot at armed man following domestic dispute in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers responding to a domestic dispute ... Officers responding to a domestic dispute tried to shoot an armed man before detaining him by other means Wednesday night near West Central, according ...
3
An Albuquerque housing project for homeless veterans broke ground. ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local nonprofit that works to ... A local nonprofit that works to get military veterans back on their feet broke ground on a transitional housing complex for vets and their ...
4
9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in ...
Nation
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) -- Nine ... FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) -- Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in ...
5
Following catastrophic wildfires in New Mexico last year, Gov. ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico fire and forestry officials ... New Mexico fire and forestry officials are asking the public to be extra careful as hotter, drier weather increases the risk of wildfires
6
Some $15,000 awarded in 'Papa' Brown MSA scholarships: Here ...
Featured Sports
The Brown family has announced the ... The Brown family has announced the 2023 recipients of the Coach Mike "Papa" Brown MSA Scholarship.
7
Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest brews up more exhibitors ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest ... The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Expo New Mexico.
8
Homeless families get six months more in county-funded hotel
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday ... The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday approved spending another $740,260 to continue renting space at an undisclosed local hotel through Sept. 30.
9
Man accused of bringing a gun into Albuquerque’s Flix ...
ABQnews Seeker
Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested a ... Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested a charge of carrying a firearm into a liquor establishment after he brought an AR-style rifle into Flix Brewhouse ...
10
Music, movies and mocha: 7 activities for this weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Spring has sprung and New Mexico ... Spring has sprung and New Mexico is being a bit indecisive about its weather. And if you're feeling indecisive about how to spend this ...