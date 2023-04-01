Easter egg hunts abound for Albuquerque-area families — and yes, there are events for fur babies too

The world’s favorite egg-laying mammal — the Easter Bunny — will be hopping around the Albuquerque area this week, leaving eggs in his wake for children to find.

Here’s a round-up of low- and no-cost Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny photo opportunities for the whole family to enjoy:

Saturday, April 1

The City of Rio Rancho will host its “Eggs N’ Beggin Pet Event.” Have your pet’s picture taken with the Easter Bunny, dress them up in their Easter best to participate in the pet parade and costume contest, there will be Easter baskets filled with dog or cat goodies given to first, second and third places. Don’t forget your basket for the Easter egg hunt. All participants must have proof of vaccination, pets must be wearing tags and kept on a leash at all times. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite. There will also be an adopt-a-thon with animals from all over the state looking for forever homes.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Campus Park, 2516 King NE

Cost: $5 per pet, cash or check

Citizen Church will host an Easter egg hunt with candy and prizes for everyone, games for the children, food trucks and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Dennis Chavez Elementary, 7500 Barstow NE.

Cost: Free

Haven House, Inc. will host an Eggstravaganza community outreach and fundraising event. Easter bags will be provided for the egg hunt. The event will also feature the New Mexico Avengers, Star Car Central’s Bat Mobile and Mystery Machine, the Easter Bunny, a photobooth, vendors, games activities and other children’s entertainment. This event aims to bring awareness about children in domestic violence situations. All proceeds will benefit Haven House and the victims of domestic violence that are served.

Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m., egg hunt begins at 2:30 p.m

Place: Haynes Park, 2006 Grande SE, Rio Rancho

Cost: $2 per person

Rayos Del Sol Mercado will host an egg hunt and Mercado. There will be more than 30 local artisans and food vendors, music from DJ NM and the egg hunt will last the duration of the event. This event is BYOB (Bring your own basket.)

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Place: 6780 Fourth NW

Cost: Free

Sunday, April 2

St. John’s Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt and all children are welcome to join.

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

Place: 2626 Arizona St NE

Cost: Free

Faith Lutheran Church will host an Easter egg hunt featuring an egg hunt, activities, food trucks, jumpers and snow cones.

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 10000 Spain Road NE

Cost: Free

Saturday, April 8

Eastern Hills Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt, infants through fifth graders are invited to participate.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: 3100 Morris NE.

Cost: Free

The Village of Los Ranchos De Albuquerque will host an Easter egg hunt, this event is BYOB (bring your own basket).

Time: 10 a.m. sharp

Place: Hartnett Park 6718 Rio Grande NW.

Cost: Free

Sunday, April 9

Delectable Baking Co. and Expo NM will host the second annual Duke City Easter Egg Hunt

The event is BYOB (bring your own basket).

In addition to the egg hunt there will be local vendors, food, music and a kid’s corner by Explora.

Time: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hunt times:

10:30 a.m. Infants – 3 years

11:30 a.m. 3 years – 5 years

12:30 a.m. 5 years and up — or for siblings who would all like to go together

Place: EXPO NM, enter through Gate #3 at 300 San Pedro Dr NE

Cost: $7 for parking.

Calvary Church will host an Easter egg and candy drop. The Easter Bunny will make a flyover appearance. Kids up to fifth grade can enjoy bounce houses and a hot air balloon Easter egg and candy drop.

Time: 9 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m.

Place: 4001 Osuna NE

Cost: Free

El Pinto Restaurant & Salsa Co. will host its 6th annual Easter Eggstravaganza!. There will be an Easter egg hunt with more than 6,000 eggs filled with treats and candy, face painting and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. There will be a special area set aside for kids under age four.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Hunt times:

10:00 a.m. – 4 years and under

10:20 a.m. – 5 years – 8 years

10:40 a.m. – 9 years – 12 years

Place: 10500 Fourth NW

Cost: Free