 Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with firearm - Albuquerque Journal

Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with firearm

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Security video from Flix Brewhouse last week shows a man carrying a firearm into the theater’s kitchen, where employees confront him and wrestle the AR 15-style weapon from his hands.

Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested last week on a charge of carrying a firearm into a liquor establishment for allegedly bringing the weapon into the Albuquerque movie theater. A judge on Wednesday ordered hill to remain in jail while he awaits trial.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s office released the video on Thursday.

The Flix security video shows a man prosecutors identified as Hill walk into the kitchen late Friday night carrying the gun in his right hand and a cell phone in his left hand.

One employee quickly approaches Hill and speaks with him as other employees arrive, the video shows. After a few moments, five employees gather around Hill and speak with him briefly before forcibly removing the firearm, the video shows.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Detective Cameron Carroll said at Hill’s detention hearing on Wednesday that staff members were shaken by the encounter.

Employees “said they had some type of dialogue with him,” Carroll testified. “Once they had enough people inside the kitchen, the kitchen manager moved up and grabbed the barrel of the firearm.”

The manager told Carroll that “she leaned her weight onto it and tried to grab it away from him and other employees joined in.”

In the video, the manager appears to carry the gun away while other employees continue speaking with him and eventually convince him to leave the business.

Carroll said Hill was carrying an AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round clip that contained 24 rounds.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with firearm

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico has a sweeping new election law. Here ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation signed into law Thursday makes ... Legislation signed into law Thursday makes a host of changes intended to protect Native American voting rights in New Mexico. But it will also ...
2
Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Security video from Flix Brewhouse last ... Security video from Flix Brewhouse last week shows a man carrying a firearm into the theater's kitchen, where employees confront him and wrestle the ...
3
Rodents, roaches and reoffenders: Five Albuquerque restaurants in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three Albuquerque restaurants were downgraded, and ... Three Albuquerque restaurants were downgraded, and two were forced to close until they passed their follow-up inspections.
4
What happened to the giant crane at Rio Rancho's ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow the ... How closely did you follow the New Mexico news this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!
5
Chef's kiss: 6 for-sale Albuquerque-area houses under $500K with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Check out these six houses with ... Check out these six houses with chef's kitchens on the market for under $500K in the Albuquerque area
6
Police shoot at armed man following domestic dispute in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers responding to a domestic dispute ... Officers responding to a domestic dispute tried to shoot an armed man before detaining him by other means Wednesday night near West Central, according ...
7
Homeless families get six months more in county-funded hotel
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday ... The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday approved spending another $740,260 to continue renting space at an undisclosed local hotel through Sept. 30.
8
Happy times on the coast as San Diego State ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of San Diego State ... The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger. Many Aztecs fans ...
9
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- Mexican ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- Mexican authorities said Wednesday that eight employees or officials are being investigated for possible misconduct at a migrant detention ...