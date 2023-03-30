Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with firearm

Security video from Flix Brewhouse last week shows a man carrying a firearm into the theater’s kitchen, where employees confront him and wrestle the AR 15-style weapon from his hands.

Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested last week on a charge of carrying a firearm into a liquor establishment for allegedly bringing the weapon into the Albuquerque movie theater. A judge on Wednesday ordered hill to remain in jail while he awaits trial.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s office released the video on Thursday.

The Flix security video shows a man prosecutors identified as Hill walk into the kitchen late Friday night carrying the gun in his right hand and a cell phone in his left hand.

One employee quickly approaches Hill and speaks with him as other employees arrive, the video shows. After a few moments, five employees gather around Hill and speak with him briefly before forcibly removing the firearm, the video shows.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Detective Cameron Carroll said at Hill’s detention hearing on Wednesday that staff members were shaken by the encounter.

Employees “said they had some type of dialogue with him,” Carroll testified. “Once they had enough people inside the kitchen, the kitchen manager moved up and grabbed the barrel of the firearm.”

The manager told Carroll that “she leaned her weight onto it and tried to grab it away from him and other employees joined in.”

In the video, the manager appears to carry the gun away while other employees continue speaking with him and eventually convince him to leave the business.

Carroll said Hill was carrying an AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round clip that contained 24 rounds.