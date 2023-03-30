 Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported - Albuquerque Journal

Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

By Lindsay Whitehurst And Stefanie Dazio / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases and home to Air Force One, has been locked down after reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.

The Maryland base was locked down after the person was reportedly seen near the base’s housing area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, a spokesperson for the base, said no shots have been fired. There was no immediate report of any injuries and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews, a few miles outside Washington, is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

Last month, an intruder breached the base and gained access to part of the base’s housing complex. A resident opened fire on the trespasser. And in February 2021, a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

“Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.

__

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Home » News » Nation » Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico has a sweeping new election law. Here ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation signed into law Thursday makes ... Legislation signed into law Thursday makes a host of changes intended to protect Native American voting rights in New Mexico. But it will also ...
2
Flix Brewhouse video shows man entering theater kitchen with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Security video from Flix Brewhouse last ... Security video from Flix Brewhouse last week shows a man carrying a firearm into the theater's kitchen, where employees confront him and wrestle the ...
3
District attorney announces renewed push to keep guns off ...
ABQnews Seeker
The DA and superintendent said that ... The DA and superintendent said that one of the reasons for the press conference was to remind people that bringing a gun on campus ...
4
Rodents, roaches and reoffenders: Five Albuquerque restaurants in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three Albuquerque restaurants were downgraded, and ... Three Albuquerque restaurants were downgraded, and two were forced to close until they passed their follow-up inspections.
5
Police shoot at armed man following domestic dispute in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers responding to a domestic dispute ... Officers responding to a domestic dispute tried to shoot an armed man before detaining him by other means Wednesday night near West Central, according ...
6
Chef's kiss: 6 for-sale Albuquerque-area houses under $500K with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Check out these six houses with ... Check out these six houses with chef's kitchens on the market for under $500K in the Albuquerque area
7
Could Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park be the new home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city ... Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city discussions about potentially putting a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park
8
What happened to the giant crane at Rio Rancho's ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow the ... How closely did you follow the New Mexico news this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!
9
An Albuquerque housing project for homeless veterans broke ground. ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local nonprofit that works to ... A local nonprofit that works to get military veterans back on their feet broke ground on a transitional housing complex for vets and their ...
10
Homeless families get six months more in county-funded hotel
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday ... The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday approved spending another $740,260 to continue renting space at an undisclosed local hotel through Sept. 30.