Bills on bestiality, law enforcement cameras among those signed into law Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed more than a dozen bills Thursday.
Those include:
- Senate Bill 43, making it a crime to intimidate election officials. The bill would add the secretary of state, county clerks and their employees to the election code’s prohibition on threats designed to interfere with the impartial administration of elections.
- Senate Bill 180, updating the election code. The measure includes provisions establishing mandatory training for poll challengers and watchers, and it allows for their removal if they disrupt a polling location.
- Senate Bill 215, making bestiality a crime. Supporters of the bill say New Mexico had been one of only two states without a specific law against the sexual abuse of animals.
- Senate Bill 368, creating exceptions to the body-worn camera requirement for law enforcement officers. The legislation allows officers to keep their cameras off during undercover and bomb disposal operations.