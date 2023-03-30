Lujan Grisham travels to Florida for Democratic governors meeting

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Florida on Thursday for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association.

She is expected to return Monday.

Lujan Grisham, who won reelection last year, served as the group’s chairwoman in 2021. The association campaigns to elect Democratic governors and supports those in office.

While the governor is out of state, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver will serve as acting governor until Lt. Gov. Howie Morales returns to the state Friday afternoon, under a provision in the state Constitution.

Lujan Grisham’s departure comes ahead of the April 7 deadline for action on bills passed in the final days of the 60-day legislative session.

She has so far signed 85 bills and vetoed one, out of 246 bills sent to her. Among the big items awaiting action are budget, tax and capital outlay legislation and a measure targeting organized retail crime.