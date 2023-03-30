 FBI intervenes in alleged gang robbery of Albuquerque drug dealer - Albuquerque Journal

FBI intervenes in alleged gang robbery of Albuquerque drug dealer

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

David Aranda (MDC)

Federal authorities broke up an alleged robbery plot by Syndicato Nuevo Mexico gang members targeting an associate who reportedly sold drugs out of his Southeast Albuquerque apartment.

Dominic Gutierrez, 42, an alleged member of SNM, one of the state’s most violent and powerful gangs, was arrested on a probation violation during a Wednesday morning raid at his home in Northeast Albuquerque.

The FBI said Gutierrez, known as “Gage,” will be charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after a loaded gun was allegedly found at the house.

The purported target of the robbery was also arrested.

Dominic Gutierrez in a 2021 booking photo (MDC)

David Aranda, 41, an associate of SNM, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after agents allegedly found six guns, one of them without a serial number, when they raided his apartment in Southeast Albuquerque.

Agents said they also found an unspecified amount of heroin and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at Aranda’s apartment.

Both men were arrested by agents with the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force Wednesday morning and Aranda was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear where Gutierrez is being held.

Aranda’s family was reached for comment but were unaware of his arrest. Gutierrez’s family could not be reached for comment.

The FBI said an informant tipped agents that two SNM members recently released from prison, one identified as Gutierrez, were plotting to rob SNM “associate” Aranda, who sold drugs out of his apartment, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

The second SNM member and would-be robber is not identified.

Gutierrez told the informant, according to agents, he had been committing robberies lately, shooting at one dealer who resisted him, and “doing good.”

The informant told agents Gutierrez and the other gang member believed they would get guns, money and drugs, including “several pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills” from Aranda’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

The informant said, according to agents, the would-be robbers pointed out that Aranda was not “cliqued up,” or part of SNM, and had “weak security” — dealing drugs through a metal door that was “seldom locked.”

The informant told agents both men drove a woman to Aranda’s apartment with the pretense of buying drugs from him while they secretly took notes of his apartment’s security and surroundings.

Agents said they surveilled Gutierrez’s home and saw several people walking up to the door and engage in “hand-to-hand” exchanges with the person inside during a short period of time.

Agents conducted a raid at Aranda’s home at 429 Chama SE around 6 a.m on Wednesday, according to a search warrant return filed in U.S. District Court. They found eight firearms including two short-barrel shotguns, ammunition and an unspecified amount of heroin.

Agents said around half an hour later, they raided Gutierrez’s home at 8922 Aztec NE and seized a loaded 9mm handgun.

