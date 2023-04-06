 Pho fix: 7 spots to get Vietnamese cuisine around Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Pho fix: 7 spots to get Vietnamese cuisine around Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Vietnamese restaurants are a bright spot on Albuquerque’s culinary scene.

Whether you’re craving warm Vietnamese baked goods, or wanting to grab a quick bite after getting your car’s emissions test checked off your list, you can find it in Albuquerque.

After the fall of South Vietnam in 1975, a federal government resettlement program brought many Vietnamese immigrants to New Mexico. Along with the language and culture came the food.

Here’s a list of seven places around Albuquerque to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Coda Bakery

This bakery is a great place to get lunch on the go and fresh-baked Vietnamese desserts. The restaurant offers sandwiches with your choice of meat, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, sliced jalapeño and Vietnamese mayo, served on fresh-baked 12″ baguettes.  An order of spring rolls comes with two rolls stuffed with fresh rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts and mint wrapped in rice paper with your choice of meat and the restaurant’s signature peanut sauce for dipping. There are also a variety of noodle and salad bowls, smoothies, teas, juices and coffee. The restaurant is moving soon to a new location. Originally the owners aimed to move beginning of March, but now it is looking like it will be closer to summer before the bakery relocates.

LOCATION: 230 Louisiana NE, 505-232-0085

HOURS9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

 

May Cafe

No Vietnamese food list would be complete without mentioning this restaurant under the iconic lumberjack. Offering traditional Vietnamese food, this restaurant is owned by Liem Nguyen, whose family has operated it for more than 30 years.

LOCATION: 111 Louisiana Blvd SE, 505-265-4448

HOURS: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday; closed Sunday

 

Phở Kobe

 

Pho Kobe, located at 10200 Corrales Rd, serves Vietnamese cuisine such as egg rolls, Banh Mi, and Pho. March 31, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This sit-down restaurant offers not only savory beef and brisket pho, but also a sweet vegetarian pho with apples and pears. The menu also features a variety of Banh Mi and egg roll options.

LOCATION: 10200 Corrales Rd

HOURS: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday; closed Sunday

Viet Taste Restaurant

 

Rare Beef Pho from Viet Taste Restaurant. 5721 Menaul Blvd NE March 31, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

The menu here is filled with fresh Vietnamese favorites. This restaurant is a popular lunch spot with an air of fine dining despite being located in a strip mall. The food is fresh and flavorful with many different options ranging from pho to noodle plates. During the pandemic, Viet Taste became a take-out only restaurant, but has since returned to a dine-in option.

LOCATION: 5721 Menaul NE

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Huong Thao Vietnamese Cuisine

Huong Thao Vietnamese Cuisine is located at 1016 Juan Tabo Blvd NE STE B. March 31, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

A staple in the Northeast Heights, this restaurant offers a variety of meals ranging from noodles soups to steamed rice noodle cakes. Many of the menu items have the option to be ordered as a vegetarian dish.

LOCATION: 1016 Juan Tabo NE

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday

 

 

Basil Leaf

The crepes at Basil Leaf are served with fish sauce and a side salad. (Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal)

Born from previous owner Dalena Trinh’s passion to share Vietnamese food with the world, Basil Leaf opened in 2009. In 2022, the restaurant changed ownership, but the menu stays true to its Vietnamese roots offering noodle or rice plates, pho, and vermicelli patties. There are also Banh Xeo-style savory crepes filled with bean sprouts, white and green onions, choice of protein and served with fish sauce.

LOCATION: 1225 Eubank Blvd.

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday – Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesday

 

2000 Vietnam Restaurant of Albuquerque

Cars line up for an emissions test outside Saigon Express Emissions Testing, which is next to 2000 Vietnam Restaurant 601 San Mateo SE. March 31, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This establishment offers a unique combo: authentic pho and emissions tests for your vehicle, all under one roof. The restaurant also offers banh mi sandwiches, banh canh udon noodle soup, rice and noodle bowls, fired egg noodles — with a crispy option — banh uot and a variety of vegetarian dishes.

LOCATION: 601 San Mateo SE, 505-232-0900

HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

