 At Bernalillo County we're good stewards of tax dollars - Albuquerque Journal

At Bernalillo County we’re good stewards of tax dollars

By Julie Morgas Baca / Bernalillo County Manager

Julie Morgas Baca

The current Bernalillo County administration accepts full responsibility for the settlement associated with the sale of excess parcels of land the county purchased in the 1990s as part of the Paseo del Norte extension, which was in a preliminary design phase. It is common to secure necessary surrounding land for large-scale road projects for right-of-way or preservation. The county later used the proceeds of the sale of some of the parcels to help fund the Isleta Boulevard Phase 2 project. While this action is allowable under state and federal programs, the question became whether approval of this was fully granted by the oversight agencies.

It would be difficult to fully understand the intentions from 30 years ago, but we understand today the value of our relationships with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the federal government and were able to come to an amicable agreement about restoration of the funds, which will now be reinvested in road projects throughout the state. Bernalillo County would have had to provide the nonfederal match 30 years ago with local funds, just like we’re correcting the erroneous use of federal funds then by using local funds now to pay NMDOT. This error caused no negative fiscal impact on taxpayers nor on Bernalillo County finances, in 1993 nor in 2023.

We have been dependable and reliable partners to NMDOT and the federal government over the years, and it has produced exceptional results. By leveraging our funding and having access to matching funds, the county has been able to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in vital and well-developed infrastructure projects with support from the community. The projects have ensured improvement, safety and compliance and encouraged economic growth. Some recent projects include the Sunport Boulevard Extension, Woodward Road Reconstruction, Bridge Boulevard Reconstruction and the Alameda Drain Trail.

We have been and continue to be conscientious stewards of taxpayer dollars. The county is structurally balanced following strong financial policies and spending based on sustainable levels of revenue while maintaining adequate reserves. The county has kept a triple-A bond rating from all three rating agencies, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, despite recent economic downturns.

I would also point out, despite the implication by the Journal made in its editorial, Bernalillo County does not “want to run your electric utility.” Senate Bill 165 as the proposed enabling legislation never made it to the floor for a vote by the New Mexico Senate. The resolution passed by the commission was simply a statement affirming the current county commission’s support for sustainability and renewable energy in the context of that proposed bill. We support the electricity providers who operate in all areas of the county and work cooperatively with them.

Bernalillo County, the most-populous county in the state, has consistently provided effective, timely and necessary services. As needs of the communities change, we will continue that legacy in an innovative and responsible manner.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » At Bernalillo County we’re good stewards of tax dollars

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
At Bernalillo County we're good stewards of tax dollars
From the newspaper
OPINION: Paseo del Norte extension settlement ... OPINION: Paseo del Norte extension settlement caused no negative fiscal impact on taxpayers nor on Bernalillo County finances.
2
A farewell message from Albuquerque Journal reporter Rick Nathanson ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rick Nathanson: I knew from the ... Rick Nathanson: I knew from the time I was in seventh grade that I was going to be a newspaper guy.
3
Combat sports: NM Athletic Commission won't take up Sanchez's ...
Boxing/MMA
The New Mexico Athletic Commission has ... The New Mexico Athletic Commission has opted to take no action on a complaint filed by Albuquerque c ...
4
Labor deal raises salaries, encourages certain Isotopes
Featured Sports
They saw it when we saw ... They saw it when we saw it. News broke at 7:57 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Wednesda ...
5
Isotopes get ready to begin 2023 on the road; ...
Featured Sports
For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: ... For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: manager, playing surface, video board -- which is still the biggest in the minors, btw
6
Colson, New Mexico State Final Four assistant and later ...
College
LAS CRUCES – Keith ... LAS CRUCES – Keith Colson, a men's basketball assistant for New Mexico State's Final Four te ...
7
Editorial: APD long overdue for common-sense de-escalation rules
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: APD's proposed ... From the Editorial Board: APD's proposed de-escalation reforms were a long time in coming.
8
$4 million proposed for a new Unser Museum
ABQnews Seeker
Museum allocations are a point of ... Museum allocations are a point of contention as Albuquerque leaders wrangle over how to spend $200M in expected infrastructure money
9
Prep baseball: After 10-day wait, Rio Rancho needs just ...
baseball
It only took Rio Rancho less ... It only took Rio Rancho less than 15 minutes to finish what it started. The No. 1 seed in the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championships ...