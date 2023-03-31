Rays of knowledge: High schoolers get a taste of STEM and sun at Sandia National Laboratories tour

Students from Gallup, Miyamura and Grants high schools experienced a tour of Sandia’s National Solar Thermal Test Facility, Structural Mechanics Laboratory and Experimental Impact Mechanics Laboratory on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Kenneth Armijo, systems engineering staff member, left, talks with students before giving a tour of the facilities at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Gary Chavez, a freshman at Grants High School, leads the group through a tunnel after touring facilities and learning about careers in STEM at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students from Grants High School tour facilities and learn about careers in STEM at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Students from Grants High School tour facilities and learn about careers in STEM at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Looking down the solar tower at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Kenneth Armijo, systems engineering staff member, center, gives students from Grants High School a tour of the solar tower as they learn about careers in STEM, at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

Facing warm, gusty winds and long, dusty roads, dozens of high schoolers — mostly from out of town — on Thursday piled into school buses and made a long trek to remote research facilities to learn about how scientists at Sandia National Laboratories harness the power of the sun.

The long journey seemed to be worth the destination.

“It’s just amazing,” 14-year-old Lukas Colburn said.

“I didn’t know that these facilities existed out here, almost in the middle of nowhere,” freshman Ryan Tortalita added.

Students from Grants, Hiroshi Miyamura and Gallup high schools dove deep into the science and engineering behind solar energy and the other research that goes on at the labs, far away from public view, in what was described as the first large tour since the start of the pandemic.

They were guided largely by engineers and chemists who work at the facilities.

“It’s good to take the kids around,” materials chemist Andrea Ambrosini said. “They’re the future, they’re going to be the ones working on this in 20 or 30 years, so to know that they have the options and that there’s all these types of interesting research is good.”

Protected by white hard hats, students visited a couple different buildings, including the base’s solar tower, where from a dizzying 160 feet off the ground they peered down a shaft used, among other things, to create high-speed and high-temperature conditions to test materials that go on Mach 5 airplanes.

“I was like, super scared in that tower,” Grants High School freshman Gary Chavez later recalled.

But a fear of heights didn’t stop his, or other students’, curiosity.

Colburn said he found that part of the tour fascinating. Despite the fact that he’s only a freshman, he said he’s already thinking about aeronautics as a career.

“I thought it was really cool, what they do,” he said. “I’m really interested in that, in aircraft in general.”