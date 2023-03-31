 A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death in Albuquerque in 2020 has been sentenced to 3½ years - Albuquerque Journal

A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death in Albuquerque in 2020 has been sentenced to 3½ years

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Samson Traub (Second Judicial District Court)

A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death in late 2020 was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on Thursday after a judge acknowledged “certain aspects of self-defense” in the case.

Samson Traub, 23, pleaded no contest in February to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in separate crimes committed less than a month apart in 2020 and 2021.

Traub fatally stabbed 46-year-old Carlos Montaño in December 2020 outside a Maverick gas station near Jefferson and Interstate 25.

Before handing down the sentence, 2nd Judicial District Judge Bruce Fox said the circumstances of the killing explained why Traub was offered a voluntary manslaughter plea.

“I agree that the homicide that took place on Dec. 27, 2020 — there were certain aspects of self defense,” Fox said. “It looks like substance abuse was involved, and it appears that there was some kind of aggression going on between everyone involved.”

But Fox said he was concerned that Traub committed an armed robbery less than a month after Montaño’s killing.

Traub’s attorney, Heather LeBlanc, said Thursday that shortly before the fatal stabbing, Traub and two companions had seen Montaño — armed with a hatchet — rob a Circle K convenience store in the 5500 block of Alameda NE.

Less than an hour later, Traub and his companions arrived at the Maverick store and saw Montaño pull in moments later, LeBlanc said. Their efforts to prevent a second robbery led to Montaño’s death, she said.

“Mr. Traub had an extremely strong self-defense case and we were prepared to go to trial on this case,” LeBlanc said. Traub accepted a plea agreement to take responsibility both for the killing and the later armed robbery, she said.

At the hearing, LeBlanc played security video that showed Montaño’s stabbing outside the Maverick gas station.

“We can see Mr. Montaño approaching the convenience store with the same hatchet that he had just used to rob the other convenience store,” LeBlanc said. “So Mr. Traub again tried to distract Mr. Montaño so that the clerk could be warned.”

The clerk locked the doors to the store, LeBlanc said. During the encounter, Traub drew a knife and fatally stabbed Montaño, she said.

Scarcely a month after Montaño’s killing, Traub used a firearm to rob a Speedway convenience store on Jan. 22, 2021, according to court records.

Shortly before he was sentenced, Traub acknowledged that he had a substance abuse problem at the time of the crimes. Traub also apologized to members of Montano’s family.

“No matter what the circumstances were that night, a precious life was taken,” Traub said. “No matter what I say or do, nothing can change that fact. And I’m sorry that you will have to go through this tragedy.”

Traub has remained in the Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in February 2021.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death in Albuquerque in 2020 has been sentenced to 3½ years

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
If Albuquerque voters approve $200 million in bonds this ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council is expected ... The Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote Monday on programming for $200 million of general obligation bonds going on this fall's ballot.
2
The COVID-related era of continuous Medicaid coverage ends Friday. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Continuous enrollment - started at the ... Continuous enrollment - started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - automatically renewed coverage for people in the Medicaid program. New Mexico is ...
3
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first ...
4
A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man who stabbed a would-be ... A man who stabbed a would-be robber to death in late 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison on Thursday because ...
5
ABB plans new $40M factory in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Electrification company will expand its current ... Electrification company will expand its current facility, add 55 jobs
6
Bills on bestiality, law enforcement cameras among those signed ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bestiality ban, an election code ... A bestiality ban, an election code update and more were signed into law Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
7
Top House Republicans are asking for a federal probe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Top state House Republicans have asked ... Top state House Republicans have asked a federal watchdog to investigate New Mexico's Department of Health, after the recent disclosure of abuse cases involving ...
8
Lujan Grisham travels to Florida for Democratic governors meeting
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Florida on Thursday for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association. She is expected to return Monday. ...
9
FBI intervenes in alleged gang robbery of Albuquerque drug ...
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities broke up an alleged ... Federal authorities broke up an alleged robbery plot by Syndicato Nuevo Mexico gang members targeting an associate who reportedly sold drugs out of his ...