If Albuquerque voters approve $200 million in bonds this fall, here’s how the City Council wants to spend it

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Just how would Albuquerque city councilors spend $200 million if local voters approve a slate of infrastructure bonds going on this fall’s ballot?

As it stands now, the plan — to be voted on by the council Monday — is loaded with roadway appropriations, such as:

  • $4.3 million for major street and intersection reconstruction
  • $4 million for paving
  • $4 million for Paseo del Norte and Unser widening
  • $2 million each for improving specific areas: McMahon Boulevard; the Alameda/Barstow area and the University/Lomas intersection
  • $2 million for Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk improvements
  • $2 million for street lighting

The major Parks & Recreation allocations include:

  • $5 million toward the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center
  • $4.9 million for Little League field rehabilitation
  • $4 million for the Westgate Community Center

The package also includes:

  • $8 million for new fire stations
  • $7.5 million for affordable housing
  • $3.5 million for metropolitan redevelopment
  • $3 million for a new transit station in council District 9 in the southeastern corner of Albuquerque
  • $2 million for the Rail Yards
  • $1.5 million for improvements at city-owned Isotopes Park
  • $1.5 million for the Highland Senior Center
