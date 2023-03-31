If Albuquerque voters approve $200 million in bonds this fall, here’s how the City Council wants to spend it

Just how would Albuquerque city councilors spend $200 million if local voters approve a slate of infrastructure bonds going on this fall’s ballot?
As it stands now, the plan — to be voted on by the council Monday — is loaded with roadway appropriations, such as:
- $4.3 million for major street and intersection reconstruction
- $4 million for paving
- $4 million for Paseo del Norte and Unser widening
- $2 million each for improving specific areas: McMahon Boulevard; the Alameda/Barstow area and the University/Lomas intersection
- $2 million for Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk improvements
- $2 million for street lighting
The major Parks & Recreation allocations include:
- $5 million toward the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center
- $4.9 million for Little League field rehabilitation
- $4 million for the Westgate Community Center
The package also includes:
- $8 million for new fire stations
- $7.5 million for affordable housing
- $3.5 million for metropolitan redevelopment
- $3 million for a new transit station in council District 9 in the southeastern corner of Albuquerque
- $2 million for the Rail Yards
- $1.5 million for improvements at city-owned Isotopes Park
- $1.5 million for the Highland Senior Center