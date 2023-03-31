If Albuquerque voters approve $200 million in bonds this fall, here’s how the City Council wants to spend it

Just how would Albuquerque city councilors spend $200 million if local voters approve a slate of infrastructure bonds going on this fall’s ballot?

As it stands now, the plan — to be voted on by the council Monday — is loaded with roadway appropriations, such as:

$4.3 million for major street and intersection reconstruction

$4 million for paving

$4 million for Paseo del Norte and Unser widening

$2 million each for improving specific areas: McMahon Boulevard; the Alameda/Barstow area and the University/Lomas intersection

$2 million for Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk improvements

$2 million for street lighting

The major Parks & Recreation allocations include:

$5 million toward the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center

$4.9 million for Little League field rehabilitation

$4 million for the Westgate Community Center

The package also includes: