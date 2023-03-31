 Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn't served enough time - Albuquerque Journal

Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time

By Mogomotsi Magome And Gerald Imray / Associated Press

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The parole board ruled Pistorius would be able to apply again in August 2024, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in a statement. The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius’ sentence that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal three days ago, according to the statement.

The result was a surprise but there has been legal wrangling over when Pistorius should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, a charge comparable to manslaughter, in 2014 but the case went through a number of appeals before Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder in 2017.

Serious offenders must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole in South Africa.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

Home » News » World » Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Del Norte High hoops star with something to prove ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shane Douma-Sanchez, who averaged 32.5 points ... Shane Douma-Sanchez, who averaged 32.5 points for Del Norte High last season, has accepted a walk-on spot to play for the UNM Lobos.
2
Isotopes get ready to begin 2023 on the road; ...
Featured Sports
For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: ... For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: manager, playing surface, video board -- which is still the biggest in the minors, btw
3
Labor deal raises salaries, encourages certain Isotopes
Featured Sports
They saw it when we saw ... They saw it when we saw it. News broke at 7:57 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Wednesda ...
4
Colson, New Mexico State Final Four assistant and later ...
College
LAS CRUCES – Keith ... LAS CRUCES – Keith Colson, a men's basketball assistant for New Mexico State's Final Four te ...
5
Combat sports: NM Athletic Commission won't take up Sanchez's ...
Boxing/MMA
The New Mexico Athletic Commission has ... The New Mexico Athletic Commission has opted to take no action on a complaint filed by Albuquerque c ...
6
Could Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park be the new home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city ... Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city discussions about potentially putting a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park
7
Prep baseball: After 10-day wait, Rio Rancho needs just ...
baseball
It only took Rio Rancho less ... It only took Rio Rancho less than 15 minutes to finish what it started. The No. 1 seed in the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championships ...
8
Speed-up rules impacting college baseball, too: Here's how the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Speedier baseball games have arrived at ... Speedier baseball games have arrived at college diamonds in 2023. They're a hit with the University of New Mexico Lobos. The pitch clock era ...
9
Jackson-Wink MMA to promote -- and host -- April ...
Boxing/MMA
  For some 20 years, fight ...   For some 20 years, fight cards promoted by Albuquerque's Jackson-Wink MMA have served as a springboard to greater things. Among those who performed ...
10
Talking Grammer, Ep. 61: Transferring Lobo forward Josiah Allick
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick explains his decision to ... Josiah Allick explains his decision to transfer away from the Lobo basketball team and his thoughts about his one season at UNM.