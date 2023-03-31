 Europe's inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up - Albuquerque Journal

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up

By Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to 6.9% in March, the lowest level in a year, with food costs still on the rise while energy prices fell, making a sharp turnaround after months of punishing increases.

Consumer prices in the eurozone dropped from the 8.5% recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

The inflation has dropped to its lowest level in a year since since peaking at 10.6% in October.

But prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by a painful 15.4%, faster than the previous month’s 15%, in a sign that European consumers are still getting squeezed.

Energy prices, however, fell 0.9% — an abrupt change of direction after rising at double-digit rates over the past year.

Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up prices for natural gas used to heat homes and generate electricity, fueling overall inflation, but the latest reading indicates that a mild winter and European efforts to store and source gas from sources outside Russia have paid off.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased slightly to 5.7% from 5.6% the previous month. That number can give a better sense of whether inflation is becoming entrenched into the economy over the longer term.

Home » Business » Money » Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US ...
Money
BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks followed ... BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update traders hope might prompt the Federal Reserve ...
2
Asian stocks mixed as anxiety over banks starts to ...
Money
BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks were ... BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures. Shanghai ...
3
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's bank supervisors warned Silicon Valley Bank's management as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from ...
4
Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank ...
Money
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned ...
5
Black, Hispanic investors struggle with faith in crypto
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- A software ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A software developer twice invested his savings in cryptocurrencies, only to lose it all. But he still promotes it to ...
6
Deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank calms bank fears, ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- First Citizens ... NEW YORK (AP) -- First Citizens Bank is buying much of Silicon Valley Bank, the tech-focused financial institution whose failure this month set off ...
7
Chamber leaders assess impact on businesses after legislative session
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal reached out to three ... The Journal reached out to three chamber leaders - New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce ...
8
Hamill: Tax administration is not the right venue for ...
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: We should expect that AI ... COLUMN: We should expect that AI tools have significant deficiencies in administering tax laws if their decisions are not human-reviewed.
9
Housing Trust funds boost 4 projects
ABQnews Seeker
Over $2M approved by the New ... Over $2M approved by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority