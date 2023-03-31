 Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment - Albuquerque Journal

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

By Michael R. Sisak / Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday. Trump’s planned surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former U.S. commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Trump’s indictment, announced Thursday, came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a “scam,” a “persecution,” an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run. He is a Republican; the district attorney who oversaw the inquiry, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat.

No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime before, so there’s no rulebook for booking one. Trump has Secret Service protection, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

Indeed, Trump was asked to surrender Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service needed more time to make security preparations, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Even for defendants who turn themselves in, answering criminal charges in New York generally entails at least several hours of detention while being fingerprinted, photographed, and going through other procedures.

Bragg’s office said Thursday it had contacted Trump’s lawyer to coordinate a surrender. Ahead of the court’s announcement of the arraignment date, Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, said that Tuesday was the likely date for Trump to turn himself in.

The investigation dug into six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both claim to have had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics; he denies having sexual liaisons with either woman.

As Trump ran for president in 2016, his allies paid the women to bury their allegations. The publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer paid McDougal $150,000 for rights to her story and sat on it, in an arrangement brokered by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

After Cohen himself paid Daniels $130,000, Trump’s company reimbursed him, added bonuses and logged the payments to Cohen as legal expenses.

Federal prosecutors argued — in a 2018 criminal case against Cohen — that the payments equated to illegal aid to Trump’s campaign. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violation charges, but federal prosecutors didn’t go after Trump, who was then in the White House. However, some of their court filings obliquely implicated him as someone who knew about the payment arrangements.

The New York indictment came as Trump contends with other investigations that could have grave legal consequences.

In Atlanta, prosecutors are considering whether he committed any crimes when trying to get Georgia officials to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss there to Joe Biden.

At the federal level, a Justice Department-appointed special counsel also is investigating Trump’s efforts to unravel the national election results. Additionally, the special counsel is examining how and why Trump held onto a cache of top secret government documents at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago, and whether the ex-president or his representatives tried to obstruct the probe into those documents.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed from Washington.

Home » News » Nation » Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A farewell message from Albuquerque Journal reporter Rick Nathanson ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rick Nathanson: I knew from the ... Rick Nathanson: I knew from the time I was in seventh grade that I was going to be a newspaper guy.
2
Albuquerque doctor doesn't let cancer, the Alaskan wilderness slow ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Race To Survive Alaska" premieres at ... "Race To Survive Alaska" premieres at 9 p.m. Monday, April 3, on USA Network.
3
Leaf & Hive brews up an alcoholic beverage with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Leaf & Hive, located at 1208 ... Leaf & Hive, located at 1208 Mercantile Drive in Santa Fe, offers 12 flavor profiles of its honeybrew.
4
A stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park? City officials explain ...
ABQnews Seeker
A viable location within Balloon Fiesta ... A viable location within Balloon Fiesta Park has been identified as a possible site to construct a privately-funded soccer stadium for New Mexico United, ...
5
The COVID-related era of continuous Medicaid coverage ends Friday. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Continuous enrollment - started at the ... Continuous enrollment - started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - automatically renewed coverage for people in the Medicaid program. New Mexico is ...
6
NMMNHS exhibit showcases the world of microscopic photography
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Natural ... The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is presenting the premier celebration of microscopic photography, as "Nikon Small World" runs through April ...
7
$4 million proposed for a new Unser Museum
ABQnews Seeker
Museum allocations are a point of ... Museum allocations are a point of contention as Albuquerque leaders wrangle over how to spend $200M in expected infrastructure money
8
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender early next week
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, ...
9
Isotopes get ready to begin 2023 on the road; ...
Featured Sports
For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: ... For instance, Albuquerque boasts a new: manager, playing surface, video board -- which is still the biggest in the minors, btw
10
Chef's kiss: 6 for-sale Albuquerque-area houses under $500K with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Check out these six houses with ... Check out these six houses with chef's kitchens on the market for under $500K in the Albuquerque area