New Mexico Supreme Court blocks ordinances restricting access to abortion

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

The state Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily blocking city and county ordinances that restrict access to abortion from being enforced, saying the ordinances “shall have no effect until further order of the court.”

All five justices were in concurrence.

The order comes in response to an emergency petition filed by state Attorney General Raúl Torrez in late January asking that the court “issue a stay, declare the ordinances void and prohibit local governments from their unconstitutional actions.”

Five Eastern New Mexico jurisdictions — the cities of Clovis, Hobbs and Eunice and Lea and Roosevelt counties — had passed ordinances that activists call de facto abortion bans.

The Supreme Court order issued Friday also directs the parties involved in the case to specifically address the implications of legislation passed during this year’s 60-day session that bans cities, counties and other local bodies from denying or restricting access to abortion services and gender-affirming care. Those briefs have to be filed on or before April 20.

The bill, House Bill 7, was recently signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and will take effect June 16.

It generated heated debate at the Roundhouse, with backers saying the new law would ensure access to legal health care services and opponents describing it as immoral.

Anti-abortion activists who pushed for the ordinances in Eastern New Mexico have told the Journal that they expected the bill to pass and the state Supreme Court to rule the way it did and they are anticipating ultimately taking the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide.

In anticipation of such a ruling, New Mexico lawmakers in 2021 approved a bill repealing a long-dormant state abortion ban. For that reason, New Mexico currently has no legal restrictions on abortion, unlike several of its neighboring states.