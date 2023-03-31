 Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for Herrell - Albuquerque Journal

Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for Herrell

By Associated Press

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at what will likely be an announcement by former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell to campaign for her old seat.

The Roswell Daily Record reported Friday that McCarthy will attend a rally April 10 for Herrell at the Heritage Farm & Ranch Museum in Las Cruces.

“I’m inviting you to join Speaker Kevin McCarthy and me in Las Cruces as we launch a new campaign to restore our values and flip this district,” Herrell wrote on her campaign Facebook page this week.

Paul Smith, a spokesperson for Herrell, confirmed to the newspaper a campaign announcement will take place but offered no other details.

The Republican from Alamogordo, who represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021, lost re-election last year to Democrat Gabe Vasquez by 1,350 votes.

She filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission just two weeks after the loss. The filing would permit her to raise funds in the 2024 election cycle.

A representative for Vasquez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The 2nd Congressional District includes the state’s eastern border with Texas to its western border with Arizona and from southern Albuquerque down to communities along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Home » News » Southern NM and the Border » Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for Herrell

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for ...
ABQnews Seeker
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -- House Speaker ... ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at what will likely be an announcement by former U.S. ...
2
Safety coordinator for 'Rust' movie sentenced to 6 months ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Rust" movie safety coordinator David Halls ... "Rust" movie safety coordinator David Halls was sentenced to 6 months supervised probation in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer while actor Alec ...
3
New Mexico Supreme Court blocks ordinances restricting access to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Five Eastern New Mexico jurisdictions had ... Five Eastern New Mexico jurisdictions had passed ordinances that activists call "de facto abortion bans."
4
Gwyneth Paltrow gets vindication at ski collision trial
ABQnews Seeker
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Gwyneth ... PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't to blame for a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist on a beginner run at a ...
5
Rays of knowledge: High schoolers get a taste of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students from Grants, Hiroshi Miyamura and ... Students from Grants, Hiroshi Miyamura and Gallup high schools dove deep into the science and engineering behind solar energy and the other research that ...
6
A farewell message from Albuquerque Journal reporter Rick Nathanson ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rick Nathanson: I knew from the ... Rick Nathanson: I knew from the time I was in seventh grade that I was going to be a newspaper guy.
7
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender early next week
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, ...
8
A stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park? City officials explain ...
ABQnews Seeker
A viable location within Balloon Fiesta ... A viable location within Balloon Fiesta Park has been identified as a possible site to construct a privately-funded soccer stadium for New Mexico United, ...
9
$4 million proposed for a new Unser Museum
ABQnews Seeker
Museum allocations are a point of ... Museum allocations are a point of contention as Albuquerque leaders wrangle over how to spend $200M in expected infrastructure money