 Dept. of Transportation employee killed by driver while doing traffic control near Clovis - Albuquerque Journal

Dept. of Transportation employee killed by driver while doing traffic control near Clovis

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A New Mexico Department of Transportation worker was doing traffic control for a crash on Thursday when a driver struck the state-owned truck he was standing in, killing him, north of Clovis.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said Gerald Woodard, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and the 69-year-old driver who killed him was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

He said the driver’s current condition is unknown.

“Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts were not properly used,” Wilson said. “This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.”

State Police Chief Tim Johnson, in a statement, said Woodard’s death was “a tragic reminder of the dangers that our transportation workers face every day.”

“Our hearts go out to his family,” he said. “We remind drivers to always be aware of their surroundings, obey traffic laws, and never drive distracted or while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

State Police were called around 11 a.m. to investigate the crash on State Road 209 near milepost 6.

Wilson said, at the time of the incident, DOT was providing traffic control around a two-vehicle crash using cones, truck with flashing lights and flags.

He said “for reason still under investigation” the driver of a truck didn’t follow the traffic pattern and crashed into a DOT pickup.

“Woodard was in the bed area of the truck at the time of the collision and suffered fatal injuries,” Wilson said. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.”

