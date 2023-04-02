 'The Lost Archive' a collection of enjoyable realistic, historical and speculative short stories - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Lost Archive’ a collection of enjoyable realistic, historical and speculative short stories

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

“The Lost Archive: Stories” by Lynn C. Miller is a rewarding read. Rewarding for a number of reasons.

Miller, a Los Ranchos de Albuquerque resident, is a storyteller who knows how to hold the interest of the reader.

These 22 short stories, some previously published, demonstrates writing that is crisp, smart, accessible and engaging.

They aren’t linked thematically. Each story is sturdy enough to stand on its own.

Three of the literary styles in the collection include the realistic, the historical and the speculative; yet they mesh without being off-putting.

Here are examples of two of the realistic stories I especially enjoy.

The first, a mere 3½ pages in length, is “Duluth.” Jackie is a young woman weary of Minnesota winters. She yearns to move to southern California, where she’s from. Her beau, George, grew up on the shores of Lake Superior, “some little town in some little inlet.” He wants to remain in Duluth. Under questioning from Jackie, George declares he doesn’t have a new love. It’s something else. No spoiler here.

The other example is “David’s Harvest.” It’s set on a farm in North Dakota and zeros in on a young girl named Kath, her brother David and their wildly aggressive, hard-drinking teen-age cousin, Eddie. The “harvest” of the story’s title carries a double meaning. Miller grew up in rural North Dakota.

Two stories in the collection are clearly historical.

One is “The Last Usher,” which Miller said is a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s Gothic story “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

The other is “Words Shimmer.” It’s about the Saturday evening salons Gertrude Stein famously hosted for artists and writers at her Parisian apartment on the Left Bank in the early decades of the 20th century. Such artists as Pablo Picasso and writers such as Ernest Hemingway dropped by.

Author Lynn C. Miller

The story focuses on Stein’s growing dispute with her rigid brother Leo over which contemporary artists’ works to collect and her new-found love and soon-to-be partner, Alice B. Toklas.

Miller is quite familiar with Gertrude Stein. Miller spent 20 years giving one-person stage performances with monologues she wrote about her. Stein, an American ex-patriot, was also a poet, novelist and playwright.

And what of the speculative? A number of the stories in the collection fit neatly into this category. Two that I favor are “Pale Blue” and “Curiosities.”

“Pale Blue” tells about a 10-year-old girl who divides up the incoming mail at home. One day she sees her father slip a letter into a coat pocket. The letter is in a blue envelope with a child’s block printing. Not hers. She asks her dad who it is from. His slippery reply is “Just someone. Someone I used to know.” The girl desperately wants to find out who that unknown person is and why her dad disappears for days.

The story “Curiosities” opens with a woman, Sophie, walking on a dark downtown street of the fictional town of Smithfield. It’s almost midnight. She hears footsteps behind her. She fearfully quickens her pace and enters an unlocked shop of curiosities. The following footsteps, as it turns out, belong to her ex. The story is really about Sophie’s and the shop owner’s remembrances of her proud, beautiful mother, Gabe.

The book’s title was informed by Miller’s thoughts about the possibility that archives could refer to people’s lives and, except for the stories about Gertrude Stein and Poe, the collection is about ordinary people who in some cases are lost, as in “Where is my life going?”

Miller is cohost of a monthly Apple podcast “The Unruly Muse.” The other cohost is John Modaff, a former student of Miller’s who is a musician and sound engineer.

Their podcasts feature songs, poems and stories. Miller said the March episode includes an excerpt from her story “The Last Usher.”

Miller has written four novels, one of which, “The Day After Death,” was named a 2017 Lambda Literary Award finalist. She is a retired college professor and co-publisher of Bosque Press. Her website is lynncmiller.com.

 

If you go
Lynn C. Miller will read from and discuss “The Lost Archive” with poet-editor Hilda Raz at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Books on the Bosque, 6261 Riverside Plaza Lane NW, Suite A-2. … On Friday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. Miller will be at Books on the Bosque with authors Cynthia Newberry Martin (“Love Like This”) and Cynthia Sylvester (“The Half-White Album”). … At 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Miller and author Michael Parker (“I Am the Light of This World”) will read from and discuss their recent books at Bookworks, 4022 Rio Grande Blvd. NW with editor/writer Laura Furman.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘The Lost Archive’ a collection of enjoyable realistic, historical and speculative short stories

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'The Lost Archive' a collection of enjoyable realistic, historical ...
ABQnews Seeker
These 22 short stories, some previously ... These 22 short stories, some previously published, demonstrates writing that is crisp, smart, accessible and engaging.
2
PBS documentary looks at the life of solar power ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The Sun Queen" airs at 8 ... "The Sun Queen" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1, and is broadcast under the American Experience series. ...
3
Canna fairly easy to grow, come in wide varieties
ABQnews Seeker
The canna will want soil that ... The canna will want soil that can retain some moisture, but won't do too well if sitting in a puddle either.
4
New Mexico Photographic Art Show brings 188 works to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 14th annual New Mexico Photographic ... The 14th annual New Mexico Photographic Art Show runs through April 18, in the Fine Arts Building at Expo New Mexico with work by ...
5
Albuquerque Half Marathon gears up for a fast pace ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year's edition of the Albuquerque ... This year's edition of the Albuquerque Half Marathon kicks off on Saturday, April 15.
6
Mountain bluebirds are often overlooked but gorgeous
ABQnews Seeker
The mountain bluebird is 7.25 inches ... The mountain bluebird is 7.25 inches long with a sky blue back, a whitish belly and a dark, short pointed beak. The female is ...
7
A small northern New Mexico community is trying to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The mission church at El Macho ... The mission church at El Macho has been a reassuring presence in Pecos Canyon for more than 165 years.
8
'Millet' for the win: State spelling bee finalists go ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Academy sixth grader Keith Lee ... Albuquerque Academy sixth grader Keith Lee spells the winning word and will represent NM at the national bee
9
'Important Works on Paper' covers the span of Picasso's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe's LewAllen Galleries is showcasing ... Santa Fe's LewAllen Galleries is showcasing Pablo Picasso's prints in "Celebrating Picasso's Legacy: Important Works on Paper" through May 6.