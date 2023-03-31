New Mexico’s high winds will be taking a break for the weekend, but are resuming work next week

The high winds that impacted New Mexico this week will take a break for a calm weekend before more “fierce” winds are expected to hit the state early next week.

This week, New Mexico received a slew of high wind gusts all over the state, said KOAT-TV’s chief meteorologist Joe Diaz. The Albuquerque area reached a high of 58 mph gusts on Thursday.

Wind struck some places harder than others, with Ruidoso reaching wind speeds of 69 mph and Las Vegas with 67 mph gusts, Diaz said.

People across the state should expect warm, but damaging wind gusts on Monday. Wind will carry on into Tuesday but is expected to be much cooler, bringing with it a significant drop in temperature from one day to the next, according to Diaz.

“I expect that there will be a lot of wind advisories and wind warnings yet again,” Diaz said. “It’s gonna be fierce, there’s strong dusty winds that will be working down on the surface Monday and Tuesday.”