PBR Unleash The Beast By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer Friday, March 31st, 2023 at 3:35PM Rafael Dos Santos competes during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Riders stand in a line during the National Anthem during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Riders stand in a line during introductions and the National Anthem during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Dakota Eagleburger competes during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)A young fan holds up is worn boots in hopes to win a new pair during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Andrew Alvidrez competes during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)A bull stands up in the chutes during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Wingson Henrique Da Silva is thrown from a bull while competing during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)A pickup rider prepares for the bulls during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Andrew Alvidrez is thrown from the bull during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Bull riders compete during the first night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Rafael Dos Santos is thrown to the ground during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Fans begin to take a seat in the stands before the start of the first night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of13 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » PBR Unleash The Beast Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for Herrell ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at… Albuquerque-area economy listed as 'stagnant' in latest Brookings Metro study While the Albuquerque metro area remained in the "stagnant" category, it wasn't alone — 51… Masks and physical distancing no longer required in New Mexico courtrooms Masks and physical distancing will no longer be required in New Mexico courtrooms for the… More ABQnews Seeker