Interim editor to lead Journal’s business coverage

John Leacock, a career journalist with nearly 30 years of experience, is the new interim business editor for the Journal.

Leacock said he is excited to work with the Journal’s business desk during a time when the newspaper is going through a digital transformation.

“The news business has seen constant change in recent years, driven by the rise of the internet and social media, as well as demographic shifts in the U.S.,” Leacock said. “But in that time, I’ve had the opportunity to wear several hats in the newsroom and stay abreast of changes and innovations.

“I’ll be working to make sure the Journal continues to bring important business coverage to our readers, as the city and state move forward in these challenging times.”

Leacock had been a copy editor with the Journal since October.

He started his career in 1994 with a weekly newspaper in Wisconsin before joining Wisconsin Public Radio as an on-air host. In 1999 he joined the Wisconsin State Journal, a daily newspaper, as an assistant news editor and national foreign editor during the Y2K panic and later the 9/11 attacks. A majority of his career was spent at the Florida Times-Union, where he worked as a metro night editor and copy editor.

He replaces Andy Smith, who had served as the interim business editor since February.

Leacock can be reached by email at jleacock@abqjournal.com.