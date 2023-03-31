 Police release clearer photo of truck allegedly involved in North Valley homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Police release clearer photo of truck allegedly involved in North Valley homicide

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Crime Stoppers have released a clearer photo of a pickup truck believed to be involved in the homicide of a motorcyclist earlier this month in Northwest Albuquerque.

Crime Stoppers shared a photo of the truck that was allegedly involved in a homicide earlier this month in the North Valley. (Crime Stoppers)

Police are looking for the driver who was allegedly involved in the March 18 shooting that killed John Taylor, 43, near Alameda and Corrales Officers responded sometime before 4:45 p.m. to the shooting and Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

“(Taylor) had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot to death,” the release states. No other details on the case have been given.

Crime Stoppers said the truck appeared to be a mid-2000s gray or white Ford F-150 extended cab with a long bed.

“The truck should stand out because of a black headache rack that is clearly visible,” according to the release. “Please contact police if you have a license plate number or any information regarding this truck.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police release clearer photo of truck allegedly involved in North Valley homicide

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Local hospitals are lifting their mask mandates
ABQnews Seeker
Presbyterian, UNMH, Christus St. Vincent and ... Presbyterian, UNMH, Christus St. Vincent and the Lovelace make joint announcement
2
In split ruling, Court of Appeals vacates former NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former New Mexico tax department head ... Former New Mexico tax department head Demesia Padilla's two felony convictions that stemmed from a lengthy public corruption investigation were vacated Friday by the ...
3
Albuquerque police officer resigns after allegation of 'inappropriate contact' ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque police officer resigned on ... An Albuquerque police officer resigned on Friday after officials said he refused to cooperate in an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact ...
4
Police release clearer photo of truck allegedly involved in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers have released a clear ... Crime Stoppers have released a clear photo of a pickup truck believed to be involved in the homicide of a motorcyclist earlier this month ...
5
Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join Las Cruces rally for ...
ABQnews Seeker
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -- House Speaker ... ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit New Mexico next month at what will likely be an announcement by former U.S. ...
6
Albuquerque-area economy listed as 'stagnant' in latest Brookings Metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
While the Albuquerque metro area remained ... While the Albuquerque metro area remained in the "stagnant" category, it wasn't alone — 51 other metro areas joined them on that list.
7
Masks and physical distancing no longer required in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masks and physical distancing will no ... Masks and physical distancing will no longer be required in New Mexico courtrooms for the first time since the state Supreme Court ordered the ...
8
PBR Unleash The Beast
ABQnews Seeker
9
New Mexico’s high winds will be taking a break ...
ABQnews Seeker
People across the state should expect ... People across the state should expect warm, but damaging wind gusts on Monday.