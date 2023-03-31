Police release clearer photo of truck allegedly involved in North Valley homicide

Crime Stoppers have released a clearer photo of a pickup truck believed to be involved in the homicide of a motorcyclist earlier this month in Northwest Albuquerque.

Police are looking for the driver who was allegedly involved in the March 18 shooting that killed John Taylor, 43, near Alameda and Corrales Officers responded sometime before 4:45 p.m. to the shooting and Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

“(Taylor) had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot to death,” the release states. No other details on the case have been given.

Crime Stoppers said the truck appeared to be a mid-2000s gray or white Ford F-150 extended cab with a long bed.

“The truck should stand out because of a black headache rack that is clearly visible,” according to the release. “Please contact police if you have a license plate number or any information regarding this truck.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.