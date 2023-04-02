 We need to tie rent increases to improvements and property value - Albuquerque Journal

We need to tie rent increases to improvements and property value

By Paul Telles / Albuquerque resident

As a renter in Albuquerque, I have seen firsthand how difficult it is to find, and keep, affordable housing in this city. Over the past year, I have experienced a significant increase in my rent, with the amount I pay rising from $549 to $749 and then to $849.

This experience is far from unique, and it highlights the need for our city leaders to take action to address the housing affordability crisis. Landlords say they need the freedom to raise rent in order to make improvements to their current properties and build new affordable housing properties. This is the same thing they tell city leaders and state legislators. However, if landlords are not making those improvements, or have no proof of rising costs, then there is simply no legitimate reason to raise rent.

It sounds like a convenient excuse used to take advantage of our (elected leaders’) desire to provide affordable housing. If it is legal for property owners to raise rent anytime they want, how will the rent on these units that are subsidized by taxpayers ever remain affordable in the long term? This is unsustainable and would be a waste of taxpayer money, worthy of investigation or audit.

A law should be passed so that rent increases would be tied to improvements in the property, property taxes, a proven rise in costs, and total rent be capped at 1% of the property value. If landlords can’t afford to be landlords, then clearly they should divest the property and find a different business to invest in. This will eventually lower the price of housing in the city to a more appropriate level for homebuyers. So with rent control, the homebuyer is a winner as well.

Landlords seem to feel if the tenant cannot afford the increases they should find different housing, but that is not a sustainable option in the environment that has been created by the landlords. I have not seen any improvements to my complex, even when my rent was raised. In fact, there is a homeless man or men living in the alley behind the complex, along with what appears to be stolen property, and my complaints to the landlord and city police have fallen on deaf ears.

Rent control policies would not prevent landlords from making necessary repairs or improvements to their properties, and they would still be able to earn a reasonable return on their investment. Otherwise, what is rent money being used for? Profit? Of course, reasonable profit is what our capitalist society is based upon, but too-high profit is called price gouging, which all Americans know is illegal and prohibited. A new law may need to be passed to specifically prohibit price gouging for rent, which (should include) authority to provide oversight and make it easier for tenants to sue landlords who don’t comply with basic laws.

The issue of housing affordability is a complex one that requires a multifaceted approach. These steps are a necessary start, and more needs to be done. It’s not enough to provide rental assistance programs and hope for the best. We need to create long-term solutions that will benefit renters, homebuyers, property owners and our lawmakers alike.

