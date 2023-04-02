Hotel/motel conversions add homes, better areas

Albuquerque, like many cities across the United States, is facing a housing crisis. The cost of rent for simple one-bedroom apartments has increased by as much as 42% during the pandemic, making it increasingly difficult for everyday Burqueños to afford basic necessities. Rent control is often proposed as a short-term fix, but in reality that has negative long-term consequences and doesn’t address the root cause of the problem: The lack of affordable housing inventory.

The good news is Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has a plan to boost the city’s housing stock and create more affordable housing options. His “Housing Forward” plan aims to add an additional 5,000 housing units throughout the city by 2025, with hotel/motel conversions to house 1,000 people by then.

Part of the idea is to convert commercial and office buildings, as well as hotels and motels, into permanent residential options for low- and moderate-income people. This approach can be done at about one-third the cost of building a new unit from the ground up – a valuable proposition, given the housing crisis. The good thing is, the city has secured about $20 million in federal funding and local bond money available for this purpose. The first hotel conversion is expected to be underway by the middle of 2023.

Converting hotels and motels into apartments is not a new concept for Albuquerque. We’ve had real successes converting problem and underutilized properties into affordable housing, such as the El Vado Place apartments, Imperial Inn and Sundowner. Although the conversion of hotel rooms into housing has been successful in the past, the initiative is not without its challenges, of course. Any converted building will have to meet city code, including a requirement for an on-site social services provider, which may be difficult to accommodate. The city is also looking into potential properties to buy for this purpose.

The housing crisis needs to be addressed to meet immediate housing needs, and the supply shortage makes it more difficult to create and attract jobs. Keller’s initiative could help by increasing housing stock in the short term, revitalizing blighted areas, keeping private properties on the tax rolls, and ramping up housing and construction jobs through training programs.

Albuquerque is on the path toward taking a proactive approach to address the housing crisis, and other cities should take note. While the initiative is not without challenges, the potential benefits of converting underutilized commercial and office properties and hotels/motels into affordable housing are significant. Keller’s initiative could help make Albuquerque a better place for all of its residents.