Fix is basic math: Supply must be greater than demand

By Todd Clarke / Albuquerque resident

“When a sellers’ market exists, prices may move high enough to bring about the production of new buildings.”

– Arthur Weimer, author, Principles of Urban Real Estate (1948)

Although recent rent growth has outstripped global inflation trends, over the 20 last years the rent growth has been only 2.5% annually. This includes the dark period of the global pandemic when many residents took advantage of the moratorium on evictions to go months, or even years, without paying rent.

The solution for today’s housing crisis is a simple formula: Supply > Demand

Demand is created by new jobs and people moving into our marketplace. Our community has been blessed with the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in the creation of the Netflix studio, Intel’s expansion, Amazon’s addition of four new distribution centers and Facebook’s data centers as well as a variety of other employers who have located here in the last couple of years. Many of those employers have a multiplier effect as they create jobs that service their employees and businesses. We call that an economic base multiplier. Current demand indicates these 9,659 new job announcements could (translate in)to over 57,515 new jobs.

As employment increases, so does the demand for housing, and at current levels we will need an additional 17,334 units of rental housing.

Supply is created by the housing industry when the market signals to developers that a profit can be obtained to offset the risks of new construction. The housing industry is working hard to make this happen, and recent research demonstrates 2023-2024 will see an additional 4,801 new rental housing units. This demand is within striking distance of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s housing plan goal of 5,000 units.

Opportunity, there is opportunity for each and every one of us to do our share and develop new rental housing. The next lowest-hanging fruit is to generate new housing supply and support efforts on a state and city level to encourage the development of accessory dwelling units, granny flats and multi-generational casitas in existing R-1 zoned land.

Together, we can solve this problem, but only by creating more supply of housing.

