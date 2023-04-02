 Legacy Fund will empower next generation of stewards - Albuquerque Journal

Legacy Fund will empower next generation of stewards

By Cody Cachini / zuni high school senior

As a proud member of the Zuni Pueblo and a senior at Zuni High School, I fully supported Senate Bill 9, the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund. I have seen firsthand how outdoor programs can change the lives of young people in New Mexico, and I believe the Legacy Fund will help ensure these programs can continue to make a difference for generations to come.

In the summer of 2022 I was lucky enough to participate in an outdoor program through the Zuni Youth Enrichment Program (ZYEP), which is funded in part by the Outdoor Equity Fund. It was a trip to Chaco Canyon with a group of other Zuni youth, and it was truly transformative. Before that trip, I had always enjoyed spending time outside, but I had never really thought about the deeper meaning of our relationship with nature.

Chaco Canyon was a turning point for me. Seeing the incredible architecture of our ancestors, and learning about how they lived in balance with nature, really opened my eyes. I realized my ancestors had a much deeper connection to the land than I ever imagined. And I also realized it is up to my generation to continue that legacy.

That trip to Chaco Canyon gave me a new perspective on my role as a steward of the environment. It also inspired me to pursue a career in firefighting. Both my grandfather and my father were “hotshots” from Zuni, and I have always looked up to them as role models. But after visiting Chaco Canyon, I knew firefighting was more than just a family tradition – it was a way to protect the air, land and water that are so important to my community and my culture.

That’s why I am so passionate about the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund. This fund will provide a permanent source of funding for outdoor programs in New Mexico, including the Outdoor Equity Fund. This means more young people like me will have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of the outdoors.

The Legacy Fund will also help to create jobs in outdoor recreation and conservation. As someone who is just starting to think about my own career, I know this is an important issue for many young people in New Mexico. The outdoor industry is a major economic driver in our state, and the Legacy Fund will help ensure it continues to grow in a sustainable and equitable way.

But most importantly, the fund is about investing in the future of our state. New Mexico is home to some of the most beautiful and unique landscapes in the world, and we have a responsibility to protect them for generations to come. The fund will help ensure our natural resources are managed in a way that is sustainable and equitable, so that everyone can benefit from them.

I thank all legislators who supported passage of SB 9 and the governor for signing it into law. This is a historic opportunity to create a better future for all New Mexicans. Because by investing in outdoor programs and conservation, we can ensure our state remains a land of enchantment for generations to come.

 

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Legacy Fund will empower next generation of stewards

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Buster's bite has humans bouncing off the ...
ABQnews Seeker
I was not scarred for life ... I was not scarred for life when Buster the Boston bit me but it was certainly an eye-opener on canine and human behavior.
2
Hotel/motel conversions add homes, better areas
From the newspaper
OPINION: Potential benefits of converting underutilized ... OPINION: Potential benefits of converting underutilized commercial properties and hotels/motels into affordable housing are significant.
3
It's the new official aroma of New Mexico
From the newspaper
OPINION: School lunch programs should offer ... OPINION: School lunch programs should offer green and red chile.
4
Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of ...
ABQnews Seeker
From the Editorial Board: Here are ... From the Editorial Board: Here are last week's Albuquerque Journal editorials.
5
Fix is basic math: Supply must be greater than ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Increasing supply is the key ... OPINION: Increasing supply is the key to solving the housing crisis.
6
NM deserves a fresh look after 'irregular' process killed ...
From the newspaper
OPIONION: New Mexico deserves a fresh ... OPIONION: New Mexico deserves a fresh look at the PNM-Avangrid merger.
7
Legacy Fund will empower next generation of stewards
From the newspaper
OPINION: Investing in conservation and outdoor ... OPINION: Investing in conservation and outdoor programs can protect our beautiful and unique landscapes.
8
Having PRC and 2 utilities resurrect this deal is ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: We're fortunate to have an ... OPINION: We're fortunate to have an attorney general who is paying attention to the potential harm of a PNM-Avangrid merger.
9
Double 'County' is a sure sign that tax letter ...
Columnists
OPINION: Be leery of fraudulent tax ... OPINION: Be leery of fraudulent tax notices purportedly from "Bernalillo County County."