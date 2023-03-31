Albuquerque police officer resigns after allegation of ‘inappropriate contact’ with underage girl

An Albuquerque police officer resigned on Friday after officials said he refused to cooperate in an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a girl he encountered during a call for service.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said officer Josh DeLeon was initially placed on administrative leave on March 9 while detectives investigated the allegations against him.

He said the allegations involved DeLeon having “inappropriate contact with an underage female after he encountered her during a call for service.”

Gallegos said the department has launched an internal investigation into DeLeon, who has been with the department since 2020, and are “working with an outside agency to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.”

Gallegos did not say when the alleged incident occurred or give any other details on the matter.