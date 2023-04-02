NM deserves a fresh look after ‘irregular’ process killed deal

In “Hearing Examiner Defends Process that Rejected Merger,” March 19 Journal, Ashley Schannauer challenges comments I recently made to the Journal about “irregularities” in the process leading to denial of the PNM-Avangrid merger by the former Public Regulation Commission in December 2021. It is presumptuous to think that, in the rarefied field of utility regulation, any one of us gets it exactly right all the time. That includes the commission, hearing examiners amongst whom Schannauer has an outstanding record, and myself. However, I stand by my observations. This case was handled in ways I hadn’t seen before in my 27 years working at or before the PRC.

For starters, Schannauer admits he provided Spanish court records to commissioners, not available for viewing by intervenors, outside the routine protective order process for confidential information that is afforded by commission rule. And yes, Schannauer admitted into evidence the pre-filed testimony of all witnesses. But his 284-page recommended decision does not even mention testimony describing merger benefits by 10 expert witnesses representing Western Resource Advocates, Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, the union of electrical workers IBEW Local 611, Interwest Energy Alliance and tribal and community groups from the Four Corners region.

I did not suggest Schannauer’s conclusions about potential self-dealing were improper – just surprising. It is common for investor-owned utilities to have parent companies and competitive affiliates. The commission’s affiliate transaction rule, Rule 450, has been in place for decades to protect ratepayers from the risk of an adverse effect on utility rates and service. Rule 450 and federal rules regarding fair competition are strong tools that discipline the dealings between affiliates and a utility, especially one that is a balancing authority like PNM. Schannauer refers to these rules in a conclusory and dismissive fashion, stating they’re insufficient to oversee the dealings between PNM and Avangrid’s renewable affiliate.

It is also an oversimplification to state that none of the parties in the case wanted it reopened to consider additional merger benefits. On the last day of the hearing, PRC vice chair Joseph Maestas encouraged Avangrid’s CEO to continue to negotiate with commission staff regarding the $15 million in economic development Avangrid had committed to. Commission staff and Avangrid reached an agreement increasing funding to $25 million and setting reliability standards with automatic penalties. They filed a joint motion describing those agreements on Aug. 23 and proposed a limited reopening of the record if necessary. However, Schannauer denied that joint motion on Aug. 27, saying it was “new evidence” and, without an opportunity to cross-examine, would violate the due process rights of New Energy Economy and another objecting party. When no such follow-up motion was filed, Schannauer declined to include those benefits among what was being offered to the state and issued an order striking those portions of Avangrid and PNM’s brief that described them, using inclusion in their brief as an example of Avangrid flouting commission orders.

For Schannauer to express indignation on behalf of his own integrity and the former commission is unnecessary. I am honored to have worked alongside him and the other brilliant dedicated public servants at the commission. I am not questioning anyone’s integrity, only the process. And too much is at stake here to fight over who is right. New Mexico deserves a fresh look at the merger.

Cydney Beadles worked at the Public Regulation Commission from 1996-2019 representing staff experts in utility proceedings.