Having PRC and 2 utilities resurrect this deal is shady

When I was a commissioner on the Public Regulation Commission, 2013-2021, we met in executive session fewer times in eight years than the current commissioners have, who have served for less than four months. We believed we had a responsibility to the public to conduct our business transparently….

After five closed executive sessions on the Avangrid/PNM merger, the new PRC has colluded with Avangrid/PNM to jointly ask the (New Mexico Supreme) Court to do something that appears, frankly, illegal. They are asking the court to dismiss the Avangrid/PNM appeal and send it back to the PRC for rehearing ….

The public should thank and be grateful for the work of Mariel Nanasi of New Energy Economy who has exposed the malfeasance of the utility giants. When I was at the PRC, I worked closely with extraordinary staff such as Attorney Carolyn Glick, who should have been selected as an appointed commissioner, and Hearing Examiner Ashley Schannauer, who authored a meticulous opinion detailing some of the main problems with the proposed merger:

a. Loss of local control and the resulting difficulty of continuing to regulate PNM, especially given Avangrid is owned by foreign companies Iberdrola S.A. – 81.5% – and Qatar Investment Authority;

b. Mountains of evidence that where Iberdrola/Avangrid had acquired U.S. utilities in the Northeast, those utilities experienced outages and unreliability, diminished service quality, billing problems, more than $65 million in penalties and violations, failure to abide commission rules and law; and

c. Iberdrola/Avangrid testified its goal was to use PNM as a “beachhead,” a military term to land and from where an attack can be launched. This “admission” is Iberdrola/Avangrid’s view: Iberdrola/Avangrid didn’t choose PNM so it could make PNM a better utility to provide better service to New Mexicans. Iberdrola/Avangrid chose PNM to get a Southwestern platform in the form of a government-protected monopoly from which to squash competition, consolidate the renewable energy market, drive up energy prices and sell our solar and wind for its private profit and export it to Spain ….

Some good news is we have a new attorney general. AG Raúl Torrez wrote in response as to the timing and legitimacy of a dismissal and rubber-stamp rehearing: “The proposed merger at issue in this appeal presents an issue that is too important to ratepayers and to the citizens of this state to permit even the possibility of it being decided behind closed doors. Further, this matter has been the subject of lengthy proceedings, involving the introduction of voluminous evidence contained in more than 40,000 pages of the record proper. … The Attorney General respectfully asks this Court to fix terms necessary and appropriate to protect both the right of all parties to due process and the public’s right to transparency in decision-making on this matter of substantial public interest.” My hat is off to Torrez who is actually paying attention to the potential and evident harm to PNM customers.

Lastly, I can’t contemplate why the governor can support approval of this merger agreement when the evidence shows clearly that approval would not be in the public interest. I am aware that PNM and Avangrid and their PACs have showered her with money, but does this trump her love and care for New Mexico? I hope for all of us that the court will remain an independent institution that acts with integrity, not political influence.