Talk of the Town: Hispanic cultural center and Albuquerque VA care

Firing NM museum heads a costly error

I AM the former executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and have every reason to retaliate against the Department of Cultural Affairs for abruptly giving me the ultimatum to “retire or get fired” in October of 2021, ending a successful lifetime of achievement with an abrupt dismissal.

I am not bitter because I had a soft landing. However, I found it laughable Cabinet Secretary Deborah Garcia y Griego would call her actions over the past five years “decisive.” Is it decisive to hire four directors at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in four years and fire every one? Or does it point to poor judgment and a lack of communication skills? It is also strange to hear her say she is fighting gender discrimination when so many of the people she let go or who left were near retirement age.

My point in writing is much broader than my professional or personal feelings about the secretary. We know unions protect the workers of the state and the governor is apparently protecting the secretary. Who is the advocate for executive directors of museums in New Mexico when they are let go without reason, discussion or warning? Directors in the private sector are not treated this way. And directors would not get away with this poor treatment of superiors or staff. There is a Code of Conduct in the state that everyone signs, but apparently this does not apply to department secretaries.

Executive directors often relocate — at their expense, I might add — to serve the state of New Mexico. They have been selected after a national search. They are hired for their knowledge of the institutions where they work. They are leaders who, by definition, are not always that good at taking orders from someone who has rarely spoken to them or visited their museums. It’s time for legislators to take the authority for hiring and firing these leaders out of the hands of the department secretary who will not be around when chaos ensues at these various organizations, which it most surely will. The instability and loss of institutional knowledge this costs the state, not to mention the abrupt cancelling of expensive and time-consuming projects, is far higher than most taxpayers know.

Margaret Marino, Albuquerque

Albuquerque VA care failing our veterans

AS A veteran who has received health care services at the Albuquerque VA for over a year, I am deeply concerned about the state of health care for veterans in our community. The Albuquerque VA has failed to provide adequate care for service-connected disabilities, such as my need for migraine medication, which I have received without issue in other locations.

What is even more concerning is the attempt by politicians to pit Albuquerque veterans against rural and Indigenous veterans, as if one group’s needs should be prioritized over the other. The truth is all these groups need access to quality health care, and we need to demand action now to improve the situation.

As a veteran who has experienced the failures of the Albuquerque VA firsthand, I can attest our politicians must prioritize our health care needs. We should not have to call our elected representatives, such as Sen. Martin Heinrich, just to receive the basic care we deserve. Our politicians should take proactive steps to improve access to quality health care for veterans in Albuquerque.

It is unacceptable I have been waiting for more than a year for my migraine medication. It is unacceptable veterans in Albuquerque are not receiving the care they need to manage their service-connected disabilities. It is unacceptable our politicians are more concerned with playing politics than addressing the real needs of veterans.

We need a health care system focused on providing quality care to all veterans, regardless of where they live. We need to prioritize the needs of our veterans and ensure they have access to the care they need and deserve.

As a community, we must come together to demand action from our elected officials. We need to hold them accountable for their actions, or inactions, and demand they prioritize our health care needs. It is time for our politicians to stop playing politics and start focusing on what really matters: the health and well-being of our veterans.

Dennis White, Albuquerque