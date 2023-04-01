Photos: Grants High School baseball team beats St. Pius X 10-9 By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Friday, March 31st, 2023 at 7:10PM Grants Pirates’ Izeyah Manzanares, left, celebrates with teammate Estevan Barela after scoring a run against St. Pius X High School during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)St. Pius X High School’s Lucas Martinez fields the ball during a game against Grants High School in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Izeyah Manzanares reacts after reaching second base and driving in three runs against St. Pius X High School during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)St. Pius X High School’s Gene Trujillo takes his base after being walked by Grants during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants Pirates Noah Lundstrom scores on a walk against St. Pius X High School during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Izeyah Manzanares slides past St. Pius X High School catcher JoFrank Ortiz to score a run during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Dominick Gonzales tags out St. Pius X’s Cohen Mulville during their game at St. Pius X High School on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Izeyah Manzanares fails to make the catch during their game against St. Pius X High School on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Diego Lopez fields the ball as St. Pius X High School Jacob Maes advances to second base during their game in Albuquerque on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Grants High School’s Diego Lopez recovers after taking third base during an away game against St. Pius X High School on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of10 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Grants High School baseball team beats St. Pius X 10-9 Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Photos: Grants High School baseball team beats St. Pius X 10-9 New Mexico Supreme Court blocks ordinances restricting access to abortion Five Eastern New Mexico jurisdictions had passed ordinances that activists call "de facto abortion bans." Local hospitals are lifting their mask mandates Presbyterian, UNMH, Christus St. Vincent and the Lovelace make joint announcement More ABQnews Seeker