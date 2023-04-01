Former Lobo Udeze shines in all-star game at Final Four site

HOUSTON — The jersey wasn’t the same color. The number was off by one. Even the public address announcer mispronounced his name — time and time again.

But for New Mexico Lobo fans, there is no mistaking the man carrying the West to a 104-99 overtime win in the NABC-Reese’s College All-Star game played Friday inside NRG Stadium, site of Saturday’s Final Four games and Monday night’s men’s national title game.

Morris Udeze, the former Lobo who had 15 double-doubles this past season, showed off in front of friends and family in his hometown, posting a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds en route to being selected the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“I was happy, man, to play in front of my family for the last college game my career,” said Udeze. “I just wanted to go out with a bang.”

Udeze said he heard his name being mispronounced after each time he scored, despite going over the pronunciation before the game.

“I had it in my mind, ‘Just keep playing hard, just go play hard’,” he said.

The East was coached by new Iona coach Tobin Anderson, who just two weeks ago coached his No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson squad to an upset over No. 1 Purdue. He had no answers on his East roster for Udeze. The 6-foot-8 forward, despite playing the second fewest minutes on his team (19:35), just couldn’t be stopped. Eight of his 11 rebounds were in the second half, four were offensive boards that led to most of the West’s 12 second-chance points. He drew four fouls, and his efficient 6-of-7 shooting was needed as the rest of the West roster combined to shoot just 36.5% from the field.

“Just a perfect story — a double-double at home in the NABC All-Star game and a win. It couldn’t have been better,” said Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams, who coached the West.

After being presented the MVP award, Udeze had to be pulled from a mob of fans to do media obligations. Among the autograph and photo seekers were several UNM fans.

They were among the reasons Udeze said the past year was such a blessing, starting with Lobos coach Richard Pitino taking a chance on him as a graduate transfer.

“(My season as a Lobo) was so special, man,” Udeze said. “I’m so thankful to Coach P (and all the Lobo coaches), my teammates, the managers … It was just a blessing going to New Mexico and just playing hard for them and just bringing that culture back.”

UP NEXT: While a professional career is undoubtedly in the future for Udeze, for now his focus is on the April 12-15 Portsmouth Invitational.

“I’ve been talking with a whole bunch of agents,” Udeze said, “but after Portsmouth, I’ll sign with an agent.”

The invitation-only annual showcase event features college seniors playing in an eight-team tournament in Portsmouth, Virginia, with representatives from all 30 NBA teams and international agents and scouts present as well.

TRU THAT: While Udeze represented the past, the future of Lobo basketball had a good Friday, too.

Tru Washington, the 4-star high school guard who signed with the Lobos for next season, had 18 points and seven steals in leading AZ Compass Prep to a 68-50 win over IMG Academy in Friday’s semifinals of the GEICO Nationals.

Washington and his team play Missouri’s Link Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday for the GEICO national championship game, broadcast by ESPN.