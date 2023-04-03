Self-certifying will make Sun Van accessible, equitable

Albuquerque’s Sun Van provides a much-needed, highly tailored service for two of our most vulnerable and rapidly increasing populations: the disabled and elderly. There has been a lot of talk about the Sun Van recently – specifically about City Council’s decision to allow self-certification for riders. Some folks are concerned that allowing self-certification will flood the system with demand. That could happen in two ways: 1) people who don’t qualify would get themselves certified by lying in the self-certification process, or 2) people who do need mobility assistance but weren’t able to get certified yet might start getting the assistance they need. While there is no data to support the first concern, it certainly is our hope that the second will be true. We want Sun Van to be a truly equitable service that is available to everyone in our community who needs it.

Under Federal Transit Administration Regulations, Section 37.125., “FTA recognizes there are many different ways agencies can implement the regulatory requirements and ensure the delivery of compliant (paratransit) service. … Transit agencies, with input from the communities they serve, are to devise the specifics of their individual eligibility processes.” In addition, the FTA says “disability alone does not determine paratransit eligibility; the decision is based on the applicant’s functional ability to use the fixed route bus and is not a medical decision. The substantive eligibility process is not aimed at making a medical or diagnostic determination.”

If every community has the opportunity to develop their own eligibility standards for offering paratransit service, and the city of Albuquerque has made a commitment to equity through the creation of the Office and Equity and Inclusion, why shouldn’t our community take the lead in being the first major American city to provide truly equitable transit service?

We feel it’s imperative to have an equity lens and focus on all city services, so asking our Transit Department to develop a plan to allow self-certification seems reasonable. Given New Mexico’s shortage of physicians, it can take up to four months to schedule a required doctor’s appointment for a paratransit rider. It can then take up to two months for Transit to process a Sun Van application. Six months for disabled individuals to acquire access to public transit is unacceptable. People need quick access to the Sun Van service to allow them to get to medical appointments, as well as running necessary errands and accessing economic opportunities.

It’s important to note self-certification does not mean just anyone can request a Sun Van and get service immediately – this is not Uber. There will still be a certification required, just not a lengthy process that requires users to make multiple trips to doctors and the Transit Department. The city is currently convening a committee of local experts to make recommendations on how to implement a self-certification paratransit service. This process will involve researching other cities to see how they operate their paratransit service and learning how they allow riders to self-certify. This research will also help identify staffing levels required to operate the service and self-certification process.

We fully support this removal of barriers to use our city’s Sun Van service by those who most need mobility assistance. We have full confidence in transit staff to develop a self-certification program that will make the service accessible to all those in need. It is apparent that for the city to truly be equitable in the way services are delivered to the public, the city must not only design programs that are based upon equity, but we need to believe in them as well.