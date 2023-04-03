 NM needs a reforestation pipeline - Albuquerque Journal

NM needs a reforestation pipeline

By Terry Sullivan / N.M. state director, The Nature Conservancy

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate spring than by planting a tree. After all, forests provide a bounty of benefits.

According to the National Research Council, forests clean more than two-thirds of all the nation’s water – filtering out pollutants and holding onto nutrients. They provide habitat for wildlife, giving room to roam for more than 4,000 forest-dependent wildlife and plant species in the U.S.

Trees keep the air clean, provide beautiful places for outdoor recreation and support local economies and ways of life. Reforestation is also a low-tech, scalable solution to climate change.

Indeed, planting trees is the gift that keeps on giving. But there’s an obstacle to this seemingly simple gift to Mother Nature and ourselves: We don’t have enough trees to plant.

In New Mexico, there are 350,000 acres in need of reforestation, which includes planting 104 million trees – enough to capture more than 600,000 tons of CO2 per year, or the equivalent of removing 110,000 cars from the road.

Opportunities like this exist in every state, across private, public and tribal lands, both in urban and rural settings. But in order to realize this enormous potential, U.S. tree nurseries need to increase production by an additional 1.7 billion seedlings each year – more than double current nursery production.

Since 2020, TNC in New Mexico has been collaborating with scientists and Dr. Owen Burney at New Mexico State University’s Forestry Research Center in the mountain community of Mora to replant drought-resistant trees where they cannot grow back on their own. By planting ponderosa pine and Douglas fir trees, we offer the best opportunity for tree growth in a burned landscape also impacted by increasing warming and drought caused by climate change.

This is a step in the right direction; however, it’s a drop in the bucket. We need to invest resources to create a reforestation “pipeline” – expanding capacity for seed collection and storage, tree nursery expansion, workforce development and improvements in pre- and post-planting practices. To encourage nursery expansion, we need to support low-interest or forgivable loans in addition to long-term contracts.

We’re all keenly aware this problem is being exacerbated by the increasing need to reforest after fires, which are becoming increasingly large and severe due to a century of misguided fire suppression and climate change. Only by increasing our capacity to plant trees will this need be met.

The science is clear that nature-based solutions, like tree planting and improved management of our forests, are necessary for keeping our global emissions below dangerous levels to avoid the worst impact of climate change. These solutions are cost-effective, readily available and popular. But we need to act now.

We just celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21. Plant a tree and then, let’s invest in the reforestation pipeline to be sure we can keep doing so all year long.

