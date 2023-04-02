Double ‘County’ is a sure sign that tax letter is a fake

Ever hear of a local government called “Bernalillo County County?”

Yes, you read that right – one “Bernalillo” and two counties, but it exists only in a fraudulent letter currently making the rounds.

The threatening tax notices claim to be from a “Tax Processing Unit” with the double-county name as part of the address, according to Sheriff John Allen and Treasurer Nancy Bearce.

The two officials, in a news release, included a notice that claimed the recipient owed $3,452 and listed “The Federal Tax Authorities.” The letter says twice in bold, large type: YOUR PROPERTY WILL BE SEIZED.”

Well, no. It’s a scam.

“I urge any property owner receiving a notice to seize their property to just ignore it and promptly shred the document,” Bearce says in the news release.

She says anyone with questions regarding their tax bill should call her office at (505) 468-7031.

Check fraud is on the rise

Fewer people are using the U.S. mail to send and receive checks, but still, there has been a “nationwide surge” in check fraud schemes, according to the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN.

Thieves steal signed checks from mailboxes or neighborhood boxes, often by using “makeshift fishing devices,” with string and something sticky – like rodent glue traps or a glue-covered bottle.

Among the targets are personal checks and business checks, tax refunds and checks related to government assistance programs, such as Social Security payments and unemployment benefits.

A common scheme involves “check washing,” using such common items as nail polish remover to scrub the name of the recipient, or payee, and the dollar amount.

The criminals add a new recipient and jack up the dollar amount, sometimes by hundreds of thousands of dollars, and then deposit the funds into an account they control, FinCEN says.

Reports of check fraud filed by banks last year nearly doubled to 680,000, compared to the previous year, the network’s alert says.

Here are ways to keep yourself safe:

• Pay your bills online. “As long as you’re not on a public Wi-Fi connection, paying bills online is safer than a check through the mail,” says Amy Nofziger, AARP’s director of fraud victim support.

• Don’t leave envelopes containing checks in your mailbox or in outdoor collection boxes after the last pickup time. Even better: Take your letter to a post office during business hours and hand it to a clerk or slide it through a mail slot inside the building.

• Use a pen with blue or black non-erasable gel ink, which soaks into paper and may be more difficult to remove than ballpoint ink.

• Monitor your bank account rather than waiting for your monthly statement.

• Contact your bank as soon as possible after suspicious activity. Banks are generally required to replace funds stolen via fraudulent checks, but only if the scam is reported within 30 days of the date of your bank statement. Also, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and credit reporting agencies.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at www.nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/.