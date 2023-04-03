Better weather means better outdoor recreation

Spring weather is here, and while there’s still the possibility of a surprise snow and cold temperatures, we are fortunate to have the great outdoors to help us get over our winter cabin fever. Here are some great options for getting back outside.

U.S. Forest Service

The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands encompass 1.9 million acres. The four “sky island” ranger districts of Sandia, Mountainair, Magdalena and Mt. Taylor cover more than 1.6 million acres in New Mexico with elevations ranging up to 11,301 feet. The Cibola also has four wilderness areas: Sandia Mountain, Manzano Mountain, Withington and Apache Kid and administers four national grasslands: Black Kettle, McClellan Creek, Kiowa and Rita Blanca covering 263,261 acres in northeastern New Mexico, western Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Visit fs.usda.gov/cibola to find information on recreation sites, maps, passes, permits, reservations and more to help you plan your adventure. You will also find contact information for the ranger districts. The Supervisor’s Office is at 2113 Osuna Rd NE, (505) 346-3900.

N.M. state parks

According to the N.M. state parks reservation website, 70% of New Mexicans live within 40 miles of a state park. New Mexico has 35 diverse state parks – 28 of which have camping facilities – to explore, including cool lakes, mountain forests, canyons, desert beauty, fascinating historical sites and even dinosaur tracks! New Mexico state parks offer family-friendly settings, endless recreational opportunities and hundreds of special events and educational programs each year. In 2008 the parks attracted 4.1 million visitors.

Two websites will help you find the information you need to make a plan. The N.M. Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department site, emnrd.nm.gov/spd/find-a-park/, and the N.M. State Parks site, newmexicostateparks.reserveamerica.com/.

Albuquerque open space

There nearly 30,000 acres of major public open space for you to enjoy. Most well-known are the foothills and the bosque area that have miles of trails, but there is much more. Visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space to find maps, upcoming events, educational programs and public programs for youth, families or adults. Many programs are free, with others having a small fee.

Visit the Open Space Visitor Center at 6500 Coors Blvd NW, Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or call 505-768-4950. The Visitor Center has exhibits interpreting the natural and cultural resources of the area. There is a gallery of art and media of local, national and international artist.

Albuquerque city parks

Albuquerque’s Parks Division identifies over 288 park sites including city parks and dog parks. Visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/parks to find the list, including which parks can be reserved and any special conditions requiring a Park Use Agreement form. It is unfortunate some city parks are not family friendly at this time, and if you encounter issues you are asked to report problems to 311.

Rio Rancho parks and rec

Go to rrnm.gov/16/Parks-Recreation-and-Community-Services to discover nearly 50 parks, three outdoor pools, an aquatic center, recreation centers and miles of hiking and biking trails. Activities, events, open space and how to make reservations are included along with site-specific phone numbers. The main number is (505) 891-5015.

Los Lunas parks and rec

Go to loslunasnm.gov/106/Parks-and-Recreation for information on recreation, open space and parks. Along with descriptions of park amenities, programs, activities and how to make reservations you will find resources for youth, families and adults. Main phone number is (505) 839-3845.

Trail etiquette

Whether hiking, biking, walking the dogs, riding a horse, or alone or with a group, it is important to know the who has the right of way. According to nps.gov/articles/hikingetiquette.htm:

• Hikers going uphill have the right of way to those coming down.

• Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. In practice, the bikes are usually moving fast so hikers should be ready to move aside.

• If with a group, whether hiking, biking or riding, let those you encounter know how many are in your group so they can anticipate when they can get back on the trail.

• When encountering hikers with dogs, ask the human if it is OK to greet the dog. Each dog is different. If both of you have dogs, talk to one another. Even if your dog “is good with other dogs” don’t assume a close encounter is the plan.

• The law is to keep your dog on a leash.

• Stay on the trails.

• Do not disturb wildlife. In the spring you may come across young animals. Leave them alone; the mother will be back.

• Leave no trace.

Join a group

Whether you are new to an outdoor activity or have been an outdoor enthusiast for years, you can find a group to join with a simple internet search. Pick the activity and search for the group in your area. Senior centers, community centers, recreation centers and sporting goods stores may also have groups to consider.