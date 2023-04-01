Sports Speak Up! Readers differ on value of transfer portal

GEORGE SCOTT’S editorial in the Journal regarding the transfer portal is spot on. Fans can’t get to see an athlete develop over four years, such as Cameron Bairstow. Totally baffled by Josiah Allick’s reasons for jumping ship. With Udeze now gone, surely Allick would be an integral cog in next year’s team. So disappointing!

— Bob, UNM Area

GEORGE SCOTT: You took up Prime Real Estate in Sports Speak Up with your rambling on. Nobody cares. There are good players everywhere now. UNM just needs to find them.

— JRM- Corrales

INTERESTING THAT the UNM basketball players entering the transfer portal are announcing such intentions on an almost daily basis. Maybe coincidence but possibly they don’t want to share their day in the sun? Some are also telling us that they’ll always be Lobos. Well, not really. … However, the players at least deserve the standard departure statement: “Thank you for your efforts and we wish you well in your future endeavors.” Now, Richard Pitino, go get us some players off of that portal. It’s our shirts against everyone else’s shirts.

— Fading NCAA Fan

I SAW THE schedules of the men’s NCAA, women’s NCAA, and scores of men’s NIT in the Journal. FYI, there is also a women’s NIT and those results should also have been included. Sadly, Bowling Green State lost to Columbia, and Kansas beat Washington. The final will be Saturday at Kansas. Do better Journal.

— Allan, BGSU grad, ABQ

Columbia at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network on Saturday. — Randy, Journal