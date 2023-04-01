United resumes play in Oakland: Here’s what to watch

It could be described as the match both teams have been waiting for.

After unusually lengthy breaks, New Mexico United and Oakland Roots SC finally get back to action Saturday night, squaring off in a relocated USL Championship match in Hayward, California.

United (1-0-0) hasn’t played since its March 18 opener at Miami and has completed a league-low one match. Oakland (0-1-1) has had its scheduled home opener postponed because of field issues and is one of five other USLC teams to have played just two matches.

United coach Zach Prince and his players diplomatically checked off the upsides of their two-week break between games.

“Extra fresh legs will probably help,” forward Santi Moar said.

“We had a week to work on what we’re trying to do before we introduced Oakland and started working on their tendencies,” Prince said.

With all that said, New Mexico is clearly ready for more competition.

“I’ve never had anything like this in my career,” veteran midfielder Sam Hamilton said. “Two byes to start the year definitely feels kind of strange. Any time you have more preparation it always helps, but we’re ready to go.”

The quiet part of United’s schedule effectively ends Saturday. They’ll host a U.S. Open Cup match Tuesday at Rio Rancho High School and play again the following Saturday at Monterey Bay FC.

But first NMU will take on an Oakland side that’s also undoubtedly eager for action. Roots SC opened with a pair of road matches, losing 3-1 at defending USLC champ San Antonio and playing to a draw at Rio Grande Valley before going on hiatus. Oakland has not played since March 19.

“Oakland’s definitely got players who can hurt you,” Prince said. “Edgardo Rito is one of the best attacking backs in the league, and they have some really dangerous players in (forward Dariusz) Formella and (midfielder Lindo) Mfeka. We can’t afford to have any breakdowns with those guys.”

Prince was happy with his team’s defensive performance in a 1-0 victory at Miami. United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis had to make only two saves, one of them on a lengthy shot from more than 25 yards out.

“Alex and our back line played really well,” Prince said, “but the pressure we got from our front line was really helpful, too. We need to have that again on Saturday.”

Prince also hopes to see his team create a few more scoring opportunities. United had just seven shots against Miami, although five of them were on target.

“I liked how patient we were attacking against Miami,” he said, “but at the same time, we could’ve been a little more dangerous. We’ve worked on that over the last couple weeks. Hopefully we’ll see the results on Saturday.”

NOTES: United is 1-0-2 in its series against Roots SC. NMU won 2-1 in Oakland last season and the teams have played to 2-2 and 1-1 draws at Isotopes Park. … Tickets are on sale for Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against NMSU UDA at Rio Rancho High. General admission tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at newmexicoutd.com. Reduced $5 tickets for Rio Rancho Public Schools students, staff and family members are being distributed through RRPS and can be purchased online through pa.exchange/marketplace.

Saturday

New Mexico United at Oakland Roots SC, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)