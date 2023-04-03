Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“Sure they’re annoying, but it was either this or the Gila Wilderness.”

PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“Yes, I was the first one to report a flying spy balloon over the clear skies of Wyoming.”

PREMETIVO R. GABALDON JR., Albuquerque

While being vegan is popular, beef still has fans.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

Well, this certainly explains cow mutations.

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“They installed these giant fans to keep us moooving along.”

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Do you think all these giant antennas will give us better TV reception?”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

Anyone seen Don Quixote?

JOE ALEXANIAN II, Albuquerque

“Give me a home where the cows roam and machines make power all day.”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“We help mooooove the fans when there’s no wind.”

MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

The federal government’s new “Anti Spy Chopping Blades.” They produce energy while slicing and dicing any unidentifiable flying objects, right out of the sky.

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

“When our friends get wind of this, we’ll be the laughingstock of the herd.”

NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

Standing upwind, cow farts are actually beneficial for the wind turbines.

JAMES DEVERMAN, Albuquerque

“I know moo we specifically asked for moo air conditioning but I guess this moo is better than nothing.”

ALBERT CARABAJAL, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

Retired pinball wizard Tommy is back in the game after cashing in his retirement for quarters.