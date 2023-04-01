Top of Mind: What do you think about Mayor Tim Keller’s proposal to impound or boot the cars of people parked on city streets or other city property who have at least three unpaid speed-camera citations?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about Mayor Tim Keller’s proposal to impound or boot the cars of people parked on city streets or other city property who have at least three unpaid speed-camera citations?

“I support this initiative; in addition to paying the fine before the boot is removed, violators should also be charged for the cost of installing — and removing — the boot. All before it is removed.”

— Rich Martinez, Santa Fe

“The Albuquerque Police department has a stack of unsolved homicides from 2021 and 2022 and there are fentanyl dealers on every street corner in the city, but Mayor Keller wants to dedicate investigative resources to track down unpaid tickets? Looks like his priorities are about revenue, not true safety.”

— Van Eldredge, Albuquerque

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s about time he showed some guts enforcing the laws in this lawless city.”

— Doug Vigil, Albuquerque

“I think it’s an excellent idea. Good luck getting enough boots.”

— Richard Rodriguez, Peralta

“I think that is a great idea. You take your life in your hands driving in Albuquerque. There has to be a way to stop speeders. Taking away the access to their vehicles until they pay the tickets should certainly slow them down.”

— Susan Mayhew, Albuquerque

“Cut the fine to $50, then boot after three infractions. Chances are those who aren’t paying the fine just can’t afford it. We’re not an affluent city. This is Albuquerque where a lot of people are just barely getting by. $50 will slow us down. $100 is too much.”

— Kenneth Cooper, Albuquerque

“Absolutely essential that something effective be done about the out-of-control speeding in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. It’s worrisome to contemplate how large the effort will become in order to enforce such a program, but it must be done.”

— James Warner, Rio Rancho

“Not sure this was thought out thoroughly. What if they need this vehicle for medical emergency, taking kids to school or the job so they can pay the tickets? Maybe they should go to their residence to find out more. Maybe they should not let them register their vehicle.”

— George Perea, Albuquerque

“Publish the license plates of scofflaws and offer a bounty to private citizens to turn in the offenders to private tow services. Bad for speeders. Good for business. Better for citizens. Great non-use of law enforcement services.”

— Mark Abramson, Albuquerque

“It’s a silly attempt at justifying a Band-Aid ordinance, rather than creating better driver education and training. In 2019, the city sought to write off $21M in uncollected red-light camera fines.”

— Kalo Kohan, Albuquerque

“After three unpaid citations, ‘getting the boot’ sounds completely reasonable to me.”

— D.W. Livingston, Albuquerque

“It seems a bit silly to put a boot on a vehicle parked illegally when there are few consequences for drivers with multiple DWIs.”

— Darlene Cherney, Gallup

“Scofflaws will pay little attention to ‘nuisance’ fines. Impoundment may be the best solution, with the provision that the unpaid fines and the cost of impoundment be paid before the vehicle is released to the owner.”

— Raymond Brandwein, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Should the city of Albuquerque try again to reinstate a curfew for youth?

