Isotopes win season opener on road, a rarity

‘TOPES SATURDAY: At Round Rock

6:05 p.m.

RADIO: 1050 AM/94.5 FM

PROBABLE STARTERS: Isotope RHP Karl Kauffman (no record) vs. Express LHP Cody Bradford (no record)

FRIDAY: Nolan Jones hit a pair of two-run homers, while the Isotopes bullpen held host Round Rock to just one run over the final six frames to take the season opener, 9-4. Aaron Schunk also homered in his Triple-A debut for Albuquerque, which won a season opener on the road for the first time since 2015.

FIRST ISOTOPES HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m.

NOTABLE: Saturday’s game not only is on a different station (usually it’s 610 AM/95.9 FM) than usual because of the Men’s Final Four, but the Isotopes also are picking up Round Rock’s radio feed for the night so that Josh Suchon, Isotopes play-by-play announcer and San Diego State alum, can attend the Aztecs-FAU game. Round Rock is some 167 miles away from Houston, site of the Final Four.

