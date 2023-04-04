SpeakUp: Can homeless people properly care for dogs?

Every week, Journal readers are invited to SpeakUp! in 50 words or less on whatever is on their minds, using only their initials. No name-calling or foul language, please. The rules are to keep it clean and not to identify anyone you criticize.

If you want to complain or dish out praise in a SpeakUp!, email us or fill out the SpeakUp Form.

When will NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN share the JAN. 6 COMMISSION TAPES with Americans? All deserve to see how our taxpayer monies paid for this investigation. KC

U.S. House Republicans and the far-right are not acting in our country’s best interests. They continue to deny the 2020 election results and the JAN. 6 VIOLENCE. They encourage violence against those with whom they disagree. They are willing to default on our existing debt to weaken our country. Why? SR

A stink is coming out of Keller’s office regarding his “discretionary” spending on his BIO AND ASTRO TURF purchase(s). Louie Sanchez is correct to forward his concerns to the AG and a criminal inquiry should be launched. A complete waste of city dollars, despite what his PR people say. GC

Headline: “VASQUEZ BECOMES GOP TARGET.” So, why not? Democrats gerrymandered the congressional district. When (Gabe) Vasquez votes against Biden’s disastrous energy, border and economic policies, then he can put down the crying towel. GT

GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE for minors has been rejected by Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Why is New Mexico embracing rather than rejecting these experimental practices on children that have irreversible damaging effects? The governor and legislative supporters are promoting medical malpractice and should be ashamed. SE

If these panhandlers are truly homeless, they SHOULD NOT HAVE DOGS, because they cannot care for them properly. The truth should be investigated. If they are homeless, the dogs should be taken to a shelter for adoption. If they are not homeless, they should be cited for panhandling. It’s illegal. DC

I expected the Department of Workforce Solutions would be interested in GOING AFTER FRAUD PERPS since millions have been paid out in fraudulent claims recently, but no even though I did paperwork proving fraud on my late husband’s SSN and address and offering assistance. NMDWS will only close the case. RMW

We have allowed the N.M. HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE to table Senate Bill 24. That bill would (have) provide(d) transparency for spending $1 billion (in) federal stimulus funds to improve student outcomes. These people and the teachers’ unions are holding hostage any improvements for our kids. They work for us. LM

Where there is a will there can be a way. We have operated long-term homeless rehabilitation shelters in Albuquerque for decades without government, United Way, block grant money. There are always capable volunteers who CAN REACH THE ADDICTS’ CONSCIENCE and will. If you really want to, you can too. RDP

(The March 17) headline should read “REPORTED” CRIMES DROP BY 0.3%. How many crimes, such as shoplifting and car break-ins, are not reported because people consider filing a report a waste of their time? CB

Decrease our DEPENDENCE ON OIL AND GASES, sooner or later. JD

Why are TOW TRUCKS allowed to have flashing lights? They are not “emergency” vehicles and so now we have cars pulling over believing fire rescue or police are approaching from behind. They are no more emergency vehicles than the ice cream trucks. JL

Sen. Heinrich, please don’t make DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME permanent. Last week the two mid-school age kids across the street from my home were leaving their house to make the morning walk to the school bus stop using their flashlights. NB

Does Gov. Lujan Grisham acting through the state of New Mexico really have the legal power to open an ABORTION CLINIC on the Texas state line? Government generally has its power limited to act for the benefit of its citizens. This is a partisan publicity stunt. JRM

Why are so many people against DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME? It is so nice to have the sun set later in the day, particularly during the spring and fall, and in the summer, it is so much cooler when you get up in the morning. I’d like to have it year-round. The arguments against it, I believe, are from people who just don’t like getting up in the morning. HSE

Now that ALBUQUERQUE BUS SERVICE is finished, can we rip out the ART stops and return Central to its former glory? When the city is ready to restart service, collect fares and enforce standards of behavior on the bus. AP

Lighten up LOBO BASKETBALL critics. I have been watching a lot of tournament basketball — so many missed layups, bad passes, missed free throws, missed three-pointers, five-second calls and a couple of over and backs. Watched No. 2 seed score eight points in 10 minutes. Basketball is not perfection. Good year Lobos. DW

JK complaining about having to leave their WEAPON IN THE CAR when they go vote citing car burglary and that it would be safer to take the weapon inside to vote. Now hear me out JK — or maybe leave the weapon home when you know you are going to vote. RW

It’s obvious Democrats CARE MORE ABOUT CRIMINALS than they do victims. They won’t even call them criminals, but “incarcerated people.” What lunacy. DN

I see that the public schools will now be CLOSED ON ELECTION DAY. Now the Democrats can start to lobby for middle school and elementary children to have the right to vote. You know everyone must have that right. SB

Some folks believe Gov. MLG’s “toughness” is due to her wanting to do right for N.M. However, she has never pushed for incentives to BRING PRIVATE INDUSTRY HERE. She now “jokes” about changing the constitution to allow her to run for a third term. Not tough but dictator. KJ

Re: What they did. Whether you were for or against the bills STATE LEGISLATORS FAILED to pass, they clearly avoided all the difficult issues and decisions. RJB

Take a peek at NEW MEXICO 10 YEARS into the future. 25% of the residents are attorneys, 25% of the citizens live off the government, 15% work for the government and the rest are all criminals. Those souls who once lived here are in Texas or Arizona. RDH

TEACHERS CONTINUE TO BE UNDERPAID while certain elected officials get a $60K/year raise. If it weren’t for teachers those same elected officials wouldn’t be where they are today. There’s definitely something wrong with the priorities in New Mexico. TC

Dems still want Trump in jail, this time for giving hush money. Our GOVERNOR GAVE HUSH MONEY too, but a lawyer says the MLG payment to James Hallinan is a whole new ball game. CC

I was saddened to see the front page picture of N.M. women legislators celebrating passage of unnecessary legislation PROTECTING ABORTION PROVIDERS. These women should be defending life, scientifically proven by the way, not rejoicing in laws that negate the dignity of life. May God have mercy on us. TB

Gov. MLG, a Catholic living in a state with strong Catholic roots, has signed a bill ALLOWING ABORTION for any reason until birth and all this funded by taxpayers. In addition she allotted $10 million for new abortion facility. Hope the voters are happy. HT

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not totally wrong when he condemns the United States for DETERIORATING FAMILY VALUES. In the United States children are pushed aside in pursuit of the “almighty dollar.” SL

If the idiot clown whose WATER HEATER KILLED a woman on the freeway is caught, he should get the same charges as Alec Baldwin. Involuntary manslaughter, 18 months plus lifetime loss of license. Might teach drivers to secure their loads. Tired of following unsecured mounds of trash, firewood, etc. KM

For 50 years, the Democrats have opposed underground storage of SPENT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT RODS. They continue to demonstrate how to bury their heads in the sand. The clean energy source is at hand, but evidently not a good source of campaign funds. GT

Much credit goes to LADY LOBOS women’s basketball players themselves for bonding as a team in spite (who is) behind the wheel. Player defections under this coaching staff have never been investigated. What will the transfer portal look like again this spring? DDT

Headline: Two UTILITY CASES, two different outcomes. Apples and oranges. KC

Maybe the cattle ranchers should be required to use a TRACKING SYSTEM ON COWS before releasing them into our forest. The animals could then be easier to find during roundups. If the cattle industry is going to use our federal lands for profit, they should be required to do more. RD

Even some of TRUMP’S LOYAL supporters, at least the smart ones, are finally getting clued in to one central fact about Trump. He has no loyalty to anyone but himself. Lay it on the line for him. Go to jail, pay a hefty fine. It’s all on you. MY

The vast majority of mass murders are committed by gun-nuts. Since we cannot get rid of the nuts, the solution is obvious: GET RID OF THE GUNS. EAA

In the Feb. 11 Journal, Olivier Uyttebrouck wrote about Alex Vallejos’ acquittal and release after spending approximately two years and eight months in pretrial detention. What amount of restitution does New Mexico owe Vallejos? If that were you, what amount would justly COMPENSATE YOUR LOSS OF FREEDOM? BAG