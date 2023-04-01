1 dead in single-vehicle crash in NE Albuquerque

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Shortly after 5 a.m., APD’s motor unit was called to the crash at Tramway NE, just north of Comanche, where the vehicle had collided with a light pole and traffic box, said Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, in a release.

“The vehicle rolled over and the passenger was ejected,” Atkins said. “The passenger was transported to (University of New Mexico Hospital) where she was pronounced deceased.”

The release did not say whether the driver was injured in the incident.

Atkins said DWI officers are investigating whether the driver was impaired.

She added it is unknown if speed is a factor at this point in the investigation.