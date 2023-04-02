Expect some overnight lane closures on a stretch of eastbound I-40 in Albuquerque

Drivers who use eastbound Interstate 40 at night could be slowed by some roadwork this week.

The state Department of Transportation says there will be overnight traffic lane closures Sunday through Thursday between University and San Mateo because of a resurfacing project.

“Interstate on-ramps at Carlisle and San Mateo will also be closed along with the south-to-east Big I flyover,” the DOT said in a news release.

Expect delays and plan accordingly, the agency says.

All work is contingent on the weather. The DOT advises to go to www.nmroads.com or call 511 for updates and information.