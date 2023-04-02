A sweet time: 8 pictures Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest

On a beautiful spring day with just the right amount of sunshine and a comfortable breeze, visitors gathered at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico to enjoy the 2023 Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest.

The sweet smell of chocolate mingled with the pungent scent of coffee and the occasional wafting of roasting meat from the surrounding food trucks. The festival featured a mix of local and out-of-state vendors selling not only coffee and chocolate, but also spice rubs, cookwares, jerky, arts and crafts vendors and other sweet treats. There were also breweries and wine tasting, painting classes, morning yoga, live music shows and baking challenges.

This is the 13th year that Dean Stronger and his team at Blue River Productions has brought the festival to Albuquerque.