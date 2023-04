One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers were called sometimes before 5:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Carlisle NE, near Candelaria.

She said police found one person dead and detained another at the scene.

“There are no further details at this time,” Atkins said.