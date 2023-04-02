 UNM women's basketball for 2023-24: Bradbury likes his returnees - Albuquerque Journal

UNM women’s basketball for 2023-24: Bradbury likes his returnees

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Jaelyn Bates (right) drives the ball against Hannah Robbins during practice last July. Both are in the plans for UNM women’s basketball in 2023-24. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The transfer portal’s impact on the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team this offseason may end up being more about players coming than going.

Guard Nia Johnson has opted to enter the portal and will not return to the Lobos next season. She may be the lone departure.

UNM coach Mike Bradbury has completed exit meetings with his players and said he expects to have a lot of familiar faces on next season’s team.

“Other than Nia, they all said they’re coming back,” Bradbury said. “I like the group we have returning, so it’s definitely good news.”

Johnson, who transferred to UNM from UNLV prior to last season, played a limited role with the Lobos. She appeared in 19 games, averaging 11 minutes, 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest. Johnson averaged 6.5 points in UNM’s two WNIT games, seeing additional time after twins LaTascya and LaTora Duff left the team before the tournament.

Without Johnson, UNM has nine returning players on its roster, including freshmen Hannah Robbins and Natalia Chavez, who took redshirt seasons in 2022-23. Freshman Brooke Berry, who transferred out at midseason and later committed to Montana State, is the only other UNM player listed on the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Bradbury’s roster figures to be considerably younger next season as the Duff twins and Shaiquel McGruder exhausted their eligibility as fifth-year seniors. Senior starter Amaya Brown could return if she receives an NCAA waiver for a fifth season but her status remains undetermined, Bradbury said.

For the time being, UNM’s 2023-24 roster includes two seniors (Kath van Bennekom and Hulda Joaquim), three juniors (Aniyah Augmon, Viané Cumber and Paula Reus), two sophomores (Jaelyn Bates and redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Curtis) and four freshmen (redshirts Robbins, Chavez and true freshmen Gianna McManaman and Paris Lauro).

The Lobos also received a recent verbal commitment from Odessa Junior College guard Nahawa Diarra Berthe, who would be a sophomore next season. Bradbury said he plans to add two or three players during the spring signing period, and some or all of them could come via the transfer portal.

“We are hoping to sign at least a couple of veteran players,” he said. “We’re hoping to add at least one post.”

Bradbury and his staff have been recruiting since UNM was eliminated by Washington in round two of the WNIT, concluding a 21-13 season. The NCAA’s spring signing period begins April 17.

Home » From the newspaper » UNM women’s basketball for 2023-24: Bradbury likes his returnees

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Grammer: With San Diego State's run, the Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Diego State's run to Monday's ... San Diego State's run to Monday's National Title game helps take some postseason heat off the Mountain West.
2
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball bats silenced by San ...
Baseball
Another stellar performance by reigning Mountain ... Another stellar performance by reigning Mountain West Pitcher of the Week Tristin Lively wasn't enou ...
3
UNM women's basketball for 2023-24: Bradbury likes his returnees
College
The transfer portal's impact on the ... The transfer portal's impact on the University of New Mexico women's basketball team this offseason ...
4
San Diego State tops Florida Atlantic, advances to national ...
College
San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher ... San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher just stood there while the net danced and pandemonium erupted around him. Players charged onto the court and ...
5
Former Lobo Udeze shines in all-star game at Final ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo Morris Udeze was named ... Former Lobo Morris Udeze was named MVP of the College Basketball All-Star Game in his hometown of Houston on Friday.
6
Colson, New Mexico State Final Four assistant and later ...
College
LAS CRUCES – Keith ... LAS CRUCES – Keith Colson, a men's basketball assistant for New Mexico State's Final Four te ...
7
Speed-up rules impacting college baseball, too: Here's how the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Speedier baseball games have arrived at ... Speedier baseball games have arrived at college diamonds in 2023. They're a hit with the University of New Mexico Lobos. The pitch clock era ...
8
Del Norte High hoops star with something to prove ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shane Douma-Sanchez, who averaged 32.5 points ... Shane Douma-Sanchez, who averaged 32.5 points for Del Norte High last season, has accepted a walk-on spot to play for the UNM Lobos.
9
Happy times on the coast as San Diego State ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of San Diego State ... The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger. Many Aztecs fans ...