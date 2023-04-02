Penalty-plagued New Mexico United loses at Oakland

Yellow was not a winning color for New Mexico United on Saturday night.

NMU picked up a deck’s worth of yellow cards but could not put a ball in the net and ended up taking a 1-0 road defeat to Oakland Roots SC in Hayward, California.

Jonathan Rodriguez’s tap-in goal off a well-placed centering pass in the 63rd minute accounted for the only goal of the evening. Oakland (1-1-1) had the better of possession (57%) and finished with a 13-9 shot advantage.

That was just part of the frustration for United (1-1-0), which spent much of the contest on the wrong side of the game’s referee.

New Mexico was dealt seven yellow cards, including three on its bench, and two to midfielder Justin Portillo.

The resulting red card sent Portillo off in the 71st minute. United played the rest of the game a man down.

Playing shorthanded certainly did not help as United struggled to generate quality scoring chances throughout the match.

NMU ended up with a 4-3 edge in shots on target but Roots SC goalkeeper Paul Blanchette handled his few opportunities with relative ease.

The closest New Mexico came to scoring was in the 19th minute when Santi Moar sent a deflected shot in from the left wing that Blanchette appeared not to see.

The ball banged off the left post and across the goal but NMU did not have anyone in position to knock the ball home.

Portillo will be forced to serve a one-game suspension next Saturday when United visits Monterey Bay FC.

United will first host NMSU UDA for a U.S. Open Cup second-round match Tuesday at Rio Rancho High.